(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.

11 HOURS AGO