Jim Cramer Warns Investors This Chinese EV Maker Seems 'Very Dicey' Amid China Protests
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NIO Inc NIO seems "very dicey." Cramer said Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is "okay." "You need to see commodity inflation come back, " Cramer said. Rio Tinto Group RIO is a "great hedge against long-term inflation." The "Mad Money" host...
NASDAQ
Stocks Take a Hit as Wall Street Eyes China Covid Unrest
Last week's mostly upbeat sentiment was forgotten on Monday as investors anxiously eyed the pushback the Chinese government is receiving for its prolonged Covid-19 restrictions. This unrest reverberated through global markets, denting tech amid reports that demonstrations at an Apple (AAPL) factory in China could severely effect iPhone Pro production.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,080-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.
UK mortgage approvals for October fall 10% after mini-budget
Homebuyers face higher interest costs, as lending figures slump to lowest monthly total since June 2020
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
NASDAQ
More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, slipping more than 60 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,020-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Dalian iron ore hits 23-week high as China boosts property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed more than 3% on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest level in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese...
NASDAQ
Australian Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, led by weakness in gold miners and technology stocks. The growing unrest in China amid widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy is also weighing on market sentiment.
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Flat After Choppy Session
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent modest recovery, the Switzerland stock market tumbled into the red Monday morning. Despite another recovery, the market failed to gain momentum and eventually ended the session on a flat note. The mood was cautious amid weak global markets and concerns over...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after Wall Street slide
BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks were on Tuesday set to ease from all-time highs hit in the previous session, following an overnight slide in Wall Street on worries about China's COVID-19 management and as oil prices pared losses. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, boosted by Chinese property companies after the securities regulator in China lifted the ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday. Meanwhile, the...
