2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
The S&P 500 is likely to bottom out early next year in a 'terrific buying opportunity' for investors, Morgan Stanley says
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the benchmark S&P 500 will bottom out next year. That presents stock investors with a "terrific buying opportunity," the investment chief told CNBC. US stocks have been turbulent this year as the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 will hit a...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Polestar, Nordstrom, Autodesk: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday after investor focus shifted toward upbeat earnings reports and the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going easy on rate hikes in the future. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday that she thinks the central bank can...
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Why AMC Stock May Be On The Verge of Another Short Squeeze
Since reporting its Q3 earnings, AMC has been on a bullish streak; it’s also been helped by several broader market-related catalysts. Thanks to exceptionally high short interest in AMC, the stock’s recent rally has pushed cost-to-borrow rates into the stratosphere — increasing the chance that short sellers get squeezed.
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
Goldman’s forecast for stocks over the next 3 months isn’t pretty—and investors should expect ‘less pain but also no gain’ next year
But that doesn’t mean stock market investors should celebrate. The 153-year-old investment bank’s equity research team, led by chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, said this week that they believe the S&P 500 will drop roughly 10% to 3600 over the next three months as interest rates rise.
NASDAQ
Factors Making General Mills (GIS) Stock Worth Betting on
General Mills, Inc. GIS appears in great shape. The manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods continues benefiting from its Accelerate strategy. Strength in the Pet segment is also a constant upside. These uptrends were visible in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines increased...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
