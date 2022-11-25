Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain on dollar weakness; ringgit slumps
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging markets rose on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar surfacing as top gainers, as the U.S. dollar slipped on the prospect of potential easing in China's strict pandemic curbs following unprecedented protests. The U.S. dollar =USDweakened after a rally...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after Wall Street slide
BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks were on Tuesday set to ease from all-time highs hit in the previous session, following an overnight slide in Wall Street on worries about China's COVID-19 management and as oil prices pared losses. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1...
Chinese Authorities on the Hunt for Anti-Lockdown Protesters
People who attended anti-lockdown protests in China over the weekend say authorities have opened inquiries into them, according to Reuters. Two people who attended mass gatherings in Beijing to oppose the country’s stringent COVID control measures told the news agency that they had been called by people identifying themselves as police demanding they report to precincts to give written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also claimed their college requested they give a written account of their whereabouts during the demonstrations. “We are all desperately deleting our chat history,” another person who witnessed the Beijing protest said, adding that police had asked to know why they had attended and how they’d heard about the gathering.Read it at Reuters
Russia-Ukraine war live: air raid warnings across Ukraine amid fears of fresh strikes; Nato ‘won’t back down’ on aid
Officials warn Russia preparing new wave of missile attacks; Nato chief says alliance will keep supporting Ukraine
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
COLUMN-Iron ore shrugs off China COVID woes, focuses on stimulus: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The iron ore market is choosing to focus on China's efforts to stimulate its property sector, rather than on rising concerns over the potential economic fallout from surging COVID-19 cases and public anger at efforts to contain outbreaks. The spot price of benchmark 62%...
Russia's Kudrin to leave Audit Chamber, opening door to Yandex move
MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday he would step down as head of the Audit Chamber to focus on private initiatives, with sources expecting him to take up a role at Russian technology giant Yandex YNDX.O. Kudrin, who has been seen as...
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
POLL-India's RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.63%-7.66% band
MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate 127 billion Indian rupees ($1.56 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 21 years. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.63%-7.66% band,...
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,080-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, slipping more than 60 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,020-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Asian Markets Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, boosted by Chinese property companies after the securities regulator in China lifted the ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday. Meanwhile, the...
