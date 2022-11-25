People who attended anti-lockdown protests in China over the weekend say authorities have opened inquiries into them, according to Reuters. Two people who attended mass gatherings in Beijing to oppose the country’s stringent COVID control measures told the news agency that they had been called by people identifying themselves as police demanding they report to precincts to give written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also claimed their college requested they give a written account of their whereabouts during the demonstrations. “We are all desperately deleting our chat history,” another person who witnessed the Beijing protest said, adding that police had asked to know why they had attended and how they’d heard about the gathering.Read it at Reuters

