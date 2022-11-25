Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Chico's (CHS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
Editas (EDIT) Declines More Than 30% in 3 Months: Here's Why
Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT have plunged 32.6% in the past three months against the industry’s increase of 6.9%. The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate, EDIT-101, which employs CRISPR gene editing to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare genetic illness that causes blindness.
Here's Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $46.98, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the biggest...
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
AutoZone (AZO) closed at $2,545.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
Understanding Tax Loss Harvesting with ETFs
As investors begin to plan and assess year-end tax strategies, it’s important to understand the structure of ETFs and the implications for your tax bill. Tax loss harvesting is a strategy used by investors to minimize their annual tax liability. The basic idea is to sell investments that have lost value to offset capital gains from other investments. Let's say you own a stock that has decreased in value by $10,000 since you purchased it. You can sell the stock and use the $10,000 loss to offset any capital gains you may have realized during the year.
BOX Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, BOX expects revenues between $250 million and $252 million, suggesting a 13% rise at the higher end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $250.8 million, indicating 11.9% growth from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported value.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 28, 2022
Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 13th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the 12th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results were bolstered by robust global demand, gains from the integrated global value chain and a solid product portfolio. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment remained a key growth driver. It expects the nutrition segment operating profit growth of 15-20% in 2022. The fourth-quarter performance is likely to be higher year over year, driven by the continued demand in the Human Nutrition unit. Archer Daniels is on track with the Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience. As a part of readiness efforts, the company introduced a company-wide simplification initiative. The company’s strategic pillars for growth as well as the aforementioned new initiatives are guided and supported by the Readiness program, focused on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.
Bear Market Blues: The Critical Reasons Why fuboTV Stock Is Down 95%
The expenses of sports-centric streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are exceeding revenue with little evidence of improvement. Investors are concerned that the company's business model is unsustainable. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022. 10 stocks we like...
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Why Coupa Software (COUP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Coupa Software (COUP), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in 2022, buying like there's no tomorrow in a post-Thanksgiving frenzy. Online spending increased 2.3% year-over-year to a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday this year. Cyber Monday is expected to be even bigger, with $11.2 billion in anticipated online spending, up 5.1% year-over-year.
