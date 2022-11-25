ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From paintings to concert tickets: An artsy Columbia gift guide

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Looking to give gifts of everyday beauty or cultural experiences this holiday season? Columbia shops, galleries and venues offer a number of ways to satisfy the art and music lover in your life.

Here are just a very few of the places to visit when you're making a list and checking it twice.

Give the gift of original art

Several Columbia galleries will host gift-themed shows through the holidays.

Columbia Art League's annual Give the Gift of Art exhibit, up through Jan. 5, invites artists "to showcase the work they are most proud of, giving you the opportunity to snatch it up as a holiday gift," according to a description. As per CAL's usual, the show features a wide range of media and subject matter.

Over at the Montminy Gallery , inside the Boone County History and Culture Center, a holiday show features work for purchase by eight artists.

Orr Street Studios will feature gift-worthy pieces from its "inhabitants," that is those "board members, studio dwellers and residents" who create in and around the unique space, according to a show description. A wide range of artists includes the likes of Kenny Greene, Tootie Burns, Byron Smith, Lisa Bartlett, Askia Bilal, Jen Wiggs, Jane Mudd and Mike Sleadd. The show will have a First Friday opening Dec. 2.

Where to shop for your favorite book-lover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbeIJ_0jNS9Vzu00

South Ninth Street is the place to be if you're shopping for bibliophiles. Yellow Dog and Skylark bookshops not only stock — and can order — a serious variety of new and used titles, but each shop has delightful gift options.

Yellow Dog's Book Box subscription requires a little foreknowledge; after offering some information on what your loved one enjoys reading, bookstore staff will hand-pick a book for them — as well as some other literary ephemera — for $18 every other month.

Skylark's Reading Spa also surveys a reader's interests, then asks them inside the shop for conversation and the chance to pick from a stack of books suited to their taste. Options run from $100-$250, including money for books.

Locally-owned stores bring beauty to the everyday

A number of Columbia stores celebrate the ways art breaks through into everyday life, with artwork meant for your home's walls and objects of functional beauty. Browsing their online stores offers a glimpse into their collections, and a chance to see if your tastes match.

Among them, Bluestem Missouri Crafts is a community treasure on Ninth Street, with its slogan "An Art Fair Every Day." Highlights on the store's website include tabletop art ranging from colorful vases to quirky sculptures; thoughtfully-crafted ornaments fashioned from wood and glass; and wall art that captures natural scenes.

On Route K, Plume deals in everything from hand-lettered hymn sheets and state park prints to craft kits as well as photography and literature from local creators.

Another downtown staple, Poppy offers flowered tapestries and tea towels that pay Missouri homage; lunar letterpress prints and ceramic vessels.

Give a vinyl-lover something to spin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vanM_0jNS9Vzu00

Part of the Hittsville complex alongside Ragtag Cinema and Uprise Bakery, Hitt Records offers a funky, friendly touch. Their deep stock revolves around vinyl, "but we’re also weirdos and love tapes," the shop's website notes as well as a smattering of CDs and "gently loved stereo equipment." There's no doubt something in-store to satisfy each music enthusiast you know.

And if the person on your list is into Americana and its associated genres, new kid on the block The B Side , located near Logboat Brewing Co. on the north edge of downtown, has their interests in mind.

For the person who has everything buy tickets to 2023 shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsPsQ_0jNS9Vzu00

For the experience-minded arts lover, tickets to upcoming performances offer something to open over the holidays and look forward to. Here are just a few intriguing early 2023 options scheduled for Columbia venues:

Concerts:

  • Elio Villafranca & Friends: Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience, Jan. 28 at Missouri Theatre; $10-$40
  • St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Jan. 30 at The Blue Note; $35-$50
  • Take 6, Feb. 16 at Jesse Auditorium; $38-$50
  • Lainey Wilson, Feb. 24 at The Blue Note; $26-$56

Theater:

  • "On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan," Jan. 18 at Jesse Auditorium; $58-$72
  • "Merry Wives of Windsor," Feb. 9-12 at Stephens College; $18

Festivals:

  • True/False Film Fest, March 2-5; pass options vary

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: From paintings to concert tickets: An artsy Columbia gift guide

