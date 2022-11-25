ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

France 24

Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart

Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
BET

Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers

A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Clayton News Daily

Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body

A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

