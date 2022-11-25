Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Related
‘God Forgive Me for What I’m Going to Do’: Virginia Authorities Release ‘Death Note’ of Accused Walmart Mass Shooter
The Walmart supervisor who killed six of his colleagues and himself in a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, legally purchased a 9 mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the massacre — and wrote a self-described “death note” found on his phone, authorities revealed on Friday.
Walmart shooter complained of being ‘mocked’ by coworkers
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police released a note Friday found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart earlier this week that speaks to his motives. The rambling note found on the phone of the shooter, Andre Bing, said...
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday. “Sorry everyone but I did not plan...
'Death Note' From Walmart Shooter Andre Bing Released by Police
The suspect wrote in the note released by the city of Chesapeake that he wished "I could have saved everyone from myself."
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others
Police disclose Walmart suspect's angry note
The suspect in the Walmart shooting bought the gun that morning, and wrote a note complaining about coworkers, adding "My God forgive me"
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
Clayton News Daily
Navy petty officer who helped disarm Colorado nightclub shooter speaks out for first time
Thomas James, one of the two men who helped disarm a shooter during last week's mass shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, issued his first statement about his role in the attack on Sunday. "I simply wanted to save the family I found," James, a US Navy Petty Officer...
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
BET
Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers
A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
Clayton News Daily
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee. Corionsa Ramey is barred from attending the execution of her father, Kevin...
Clayton News Daily
2 weeks after police found 4 slain University of Idaho students, here's where the investigation stands
Two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, dozens of local, state and federal investigators are still working to determine who carried out the brutal attack. After sifting through more than 1,000 tips and conducting at least 150 interviews, investigators have yet to identify a suspect...
Clayton News Daily
University of Idaho students return to campus from break with still no arrest in quadruple killings
University of Idaho students are expected to return to campus Monday from Thanksgiving break despite the lack of a suspect or arrest in the stabbing deaths of four students at an off-campus home. Yet with a killer on the loose, it's unclear how many students will actually come back to...
Clayton News Daily
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.
Clayton News Daily
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
Comments / 0