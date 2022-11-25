ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

State Police: Man shot while choking Alexandria officer with baton in stable condition

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dmOW_0jNS8SJW00

A man who allegedly tried to choke a police officer after being found running into traffic was shot by the officer on Thanksgiving, the second officer-involved shooting in Alexandria this month, authorties said.

Louisiana State Police began investigating, at the request of Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard, after the shooting.

The department issued a news release that states an officer had responded to the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard, which is near the Pentecostals of Alexandria church, about 12:30 p.m. for a disturbance call.

Attorneys:Attorneys: Videos show Derrick Kittling's death at hands of Rapides deputy unwarranted

Derrick Kittling:Alexandria man shot by deputy took Taser, says LSP. Community holds protest, wants answers.

"While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect, the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect," it reads.

The officer also was injured, but later was released from a hospital, according to State Police.

The man shot was identified by State Police Thursday night as 34-year-old Jason Shackleford. A separate news release stated he was listed in stable condition.

The Thursday night release says the officer had responded to the area after "a complaint of a male running into traffic on Rapides Avenue."

Shackleford "initiated a lengthy physical altercation" with the officer, taking the officer's baton and choking him from behind, it reads. As he was being choked, the officer shot Shackleford.

An investigation is continuing, and investigators are asking anyone with information or photos and/or video to contact detectives through the State Police's Evidence Submission Portal at tinyurl.com/ycyxnr4p.

State Police still are investigating the Nov. 6 fatal shooting of motorist Derrick Kittling, 45, by Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputy Rodney Anderson after a traffic stop on Seventh Street near Broadway Avenue.

State Police held a Nov. 20 press conference during which they showed video of the aftermath of the stop and the struggle between the two men that resulted in Kittling being shot once in his head. That investigation remains active.

Comments / 11

Thomas Moore
4d ago

Criminals never had respect for man’s laws and now they no longer have fear of the consequences

Reply(1)
8
Andabo Andherbeau
3d ago

I'm sure The POA is proud to be mentioned in a story about crime. I'm sure everyone in Alex knows where Rapides and Westwood is.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish

Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
ktalnews.com

NPSO: 2 shot, 1 dead in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one young man dead and another wounded. The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday inside the city limits of Natchitoches, but the sheriff’s office says Natchitoches police requested NPSO take the lead on the case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation because the victim is related to NPD employees.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

First responders work single-vehicle crash near Marthaville

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Robeline Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Nov. 23 at 12:51 pm on Hwy. 120 near Marthaville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. A male victim was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
OPELOUSAS, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

2K+
Followers
759
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy