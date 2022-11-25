ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities

Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000

A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
LE CLAIRE, IA
aroundptown.com

PES Playground Vandalized (photos)

Prophetstown Fire and Police were dispatched to the Prophetstown Elementary School at approximately 6:00PM on Sunday night for a report of fire on the playground. Upon arrival a piece of plastic playground equipment was found burned and had been extinguished by a resident living on Locust Street across from the playground according to PFPD Chief, Gerald Armstrong.
QuadCities.com

Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
MILAN, IL
aroundptown.com

AroundPtown Parade Coverage

Once again his year AroundPtown.com will record the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade made possible by the generosity of many local businesses. Make sure to stop by and say “HI” to the us at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets during the evening. The parade production will posted...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
BETTENDORF, IA
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

SVCC Greenhouse Ground Broken

Sauk Valley Community College broke ground this week for a greenhouse for the SVCC Ag program. The implementation of a greenhouse was made possible through community partnerships including the Lee County Board, the Sterling Park District, and various Dixon organizations. The SVCC Agriculture program will utilize the greenhouse to expand...
DIXON, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie BOE Celebrates Student Accomplishments

The Erie school board held its November meeting with a focus on the building projects, the proposed tax levy, and a presentation of the audit for FY2022. The Panther Middle School Cross Country team was honored for qualifying both the boys’ and girls’ teams for the IESA State Cross Country Finals. Coach “Mama” Sheryl VonHolton presented her team with Coach Tiffany Garcea unable to attend. This year there were 35 athletes with 20 new members in grades 5 through 8, so coaches were excited about the growth of the team this year. VonHolton felt the team had “accomplished a lot and did very, very well”. So well, it made it hard to choose which team members would run in the Sectional race. It came down to academics, attendance, times, and love for the sport. In five years as part of the IESA, the Panther middle school team has made it to sectional 3 times. This year the girls placed 3rd with the boys taking 2nd. VonHolton said that she appreciated all the support they have received from the administration, bus drivers, the school staff, and parents. Her goal for next year is to do better and she feels with this year’s team consisting of a very young group, she hopes many will be returning and more success will be possible.
ERIE, IL

