Prophetstown Lighted Parade Winners (photos)
The winners have been named in five categories including the overall winning entry for the 2022 edition of the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
PES Playground Vandalized (photos)
Prophetstown Fire and Police were dispatched to the Prophetstown Elementary School at approximately 6:00PM on Sunday night for a report of fire on the playground. Upon arrival a piece of plastic playground equipment was found burned and had been extinguished by a resident living on Locust Street across from the playground according to PFPD Chief, Gerald Armstrong.
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
Watch This Lowlife Steal The Gear Of Band Set To Perform In East Moline
On December 10, The Rust Belt will not be silent...even though as you can see below, some scumbag stole all the gear of one of the bands performing that night. And it wasn't a couple of items from backstage. It was their entire trailer with nearly everything they had taken from them.
AroundPtown Parade Coverage
Once again his year AroundPtown.com will record the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade made possible by the generosity of many local businesses. Make sure to stop by and say “HI” to the us at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets during the evening. The parade production will posted...
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
Find Fun Events And Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
“Jessie’s Girl” Rocker Coming to The Rust Belt
The dude who sang “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield – is coming to the Quad Cities!. Before you say, “I’ve never heard of that song!”… You are lying and you are probably wanting to go see Rick belt it out!. Although...
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
SVCC Greenhouse Ground Broken
Sauk Valley Community College broke ground this week for a greenhouse for the SVCC Ag program. The implementation of a greenhouse was made possible through community partnerships including the Lee County Board, the Sterling Park District, and various Dixon organizations. The SVCC Agriculture program will utilize the greenhouse to expand...
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
Erie BOE Celebrates Student Accomplishments
The Erie school board held its November meeting with a focus on the building projects, the proposed tax levy, and a presentation of the audit for FY2022. The Panther Middle School Cross Country team was honored for qualifying both the boys’ and girls’ teams for the IESA State Cross Country Finals. Coach “Mama” Sheryl VonHolton presented her team with Coach Tiffany Garcea unable to attend. This year there were 35 athletes with 20 new members in grades 5 through 8, so coaches were excited about the growth of the team this year. VonHolton felt the team had “accomplished a lot and did very, very well”. So well, it made it hard to choose which team members would run in the Sectional race. It came down to academics, attendance, times, and love for the sport. In five years as part of the IESA, the Panther middle school team has made it to sectional 3 times. This year the girls placed 3rd with the boys taking 2nd. VonHolton said that she appreciated all the support they have received from the administration, bus drivers, the school staff, and parents. Her goal for next year is to do better and she feels with this year’s team consisting of a very young group, she hopes many will be returning and more success will be possible.
