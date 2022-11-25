TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-7-5, Wild: 9
(nine, seven, five; Wild: nine)
Cash 3 Midday
7-8-6, Wild: 5
(seven, eight, six; Wild: five)
Cash 3 Morning
0-8-4, Wild: 3
(zero, eight, four; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Evening
1-7-9-7, Wild: 5
(one, seven, nine, seven; Wild: five)
Cash 4 Midday
0-1-3-2, Wild: 9
(zero, one, three, two; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Morning
9-1-6-3, Wild: 8
(nine, one, six, three; Wild: eight)
Cash4Life
09-12-19-36-54, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
Tennessee Cash
04-11-21-30-34, Bonus: 3
(four, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
Comments / 0