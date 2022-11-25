ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-5, Wild: 9

(nine, seven, five; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

7-8-6, Wild: 5

(seven, eight, six; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

0-8-4, Wild: 3

(zero, eight, four; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Evening

1-7-9-7, Wild: 5

(one, seven, nine, seven; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Midday

0-1-3-2, Wild: 9

(zero, one, three, two; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Morning

9-1-6-3, Wild: 8

(nine, one, six, three; Wild: eight)

Cash4Life

09-12-19-36-54, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

Tennessee Cash

04-11-21-30-34, Bonus: 3

(four, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

