ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

9-1-6-3, Wild: 8

(nine, one, six, three; Wild: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

Lawrence North 53. Westfield 48. Valparaiso 31. Kokomo 26. Lawrence Central 17. Warren Central 13. Northridge 12. Noblesville 9. Indpls N. Central 8. Lafayette Jeff 8. Mishawaka 8. Bloomington South 6. Gary West 6. Goshen 6. Zionsville 6. Class 3A. W-L Pts Prv. 1. NorthWood (8) 2-0 214 2. 2....
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda

BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to push his economic agenda, aiming to maintain momentum after his party’s better-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years. It’s the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components and products, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed long-simmering supply chain issues to the brink. Biden has sought to boost his political fortunes with his attendance at groundbreakings and other ceremonies highlighting the historic investments, as he looked to help Democrats in the 2022 midterms and now as he eyes a repeat run for the White House in 2024. “People want to come and invest here,” Biden said as he toured the factory. “We exported more jobs than products. Now we’re back in the business of exporting products, not jobs.”
BAY CITY, MI
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law. Lawyers representing a Cochise County voter and a group of retirees filed a similar lawsuit Monday, the deadline for counties to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until Friday, when they want to hear once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state. Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about 6,900 residents hosts the Mountain State Forest Festival every fall. Applications also are being accepted to the three areas previously announced since the program launched in April 2021: the northern college town of Morgantown, the Greenbrier Valley in the southeastern corner of the state, and the Eastern Panhandle.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison captain arrested on ethics charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prison captain and a former officer were arrested Monday on bribery and ethics charges, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Capt. Deaundra Johnson and Centauria Olds, a former prison lieutenant, were arrested Monday on charges of bribery of a public servant and using their official positions for personal gain. Investigators also executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, the prison system said in a statement. The prison system did not provide details of the accusations and court records were not immediately available. Olds was arrested last year on an accusation of accepting money from an inmate in exchange for bringing contraband into the prison, according to court records. The case was sent to grand jury, but it’s unclear if that led to Monday’s arrest. “The ADOC is committed to enforcing its zero-tolerance policy on contraband, particularly when it comes to policing our own,” Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said in a statement. The prison system’s law enforcement division led the investigation.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access its user data like browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok, which has exploded in popularity with a nearly addictive scroll of videos, has also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to a recent report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University. “The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform,” Noem said in a statement.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy