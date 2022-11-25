ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:

0-8-4, Wild: 3

(zero, eight, four; Wild: three)

