Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
The 100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now
The spotlight on holiday shopping is now shining brightly on the internet as Cyber Monday is nearly here. And although we're still a few hours from the formal arrival, you don't need to wait. Just like Black Friday, retailers and brands are sticking on the trend of rolling out deals...
Best TV deals in the UK for November 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this November.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Clayton News Daily
12 Cyber Monday Bedding Deals You Can't Miss!
Were you were overwhelmed over the Thanksgiving weekend entertaining guests and family? Did you miss out on Black Friday deals? Well, you're in luck. Cyber Monday Deals are now in play, and we've gathered up some of the best bedding deals for you!. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing...
Clayton News Daily
Top-selling Hey Dude Shoes Are Up to 40% Off On Amazon
When you're in a hurry to leave the house, slip-on shoes are the perfect choice. Just slide your foot in and go. Heck, sometimes tying our shoes just doesn't feel like the vibe, either. Slip-ons have you covered, because who wants to mess with laces? But finding the perfect slip-on with cushioning, support, and color you like? That can be a little difficult. Enter the Hey Dude Men's Wally Funk shoe, which can handle all of those prerequisites and more -- plus, they're affordable enough for you to stock up on a few pairs!
Clayton News Daily
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week. Iger discussed multiple issues facing the company including Disney's current hiring freeze and what he plans to focus on when it comes to the Disney+ streaming platform. He also highlighted his No. 1 priority as he takes back the reins: creativity.
Comments / 0