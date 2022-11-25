ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
daniel morales
3d ago

that's why nothing is changing the world is crazy because the ones we were supposed to rely on to protect and serve aint doing s*** no more but protecting themselves and they hold their own the world is going to end

kgns.tv

Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gunfire is reported around Nuevo Laredo on Monday morning after the arrest of the head of a criminal organization. Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced during a press conference that the individual is facing several criminal charges. The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Merida police arrest suspect in Cancun woman’s murder

Cancun, Q.R. — Authorities from the state of Yucatan have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Cancun murder. Over the weekend, Efrén “C” was taken into police custody in the city of Merida on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was wanted in relation to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil

San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

