Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win
Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
Baylor vs. Marquette Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 29 (Could Marquette Give Bears a Scare?)
The No. 6 Baylor Bears have been on a bit of a hiatus, they haven’t played since their 84-60 win over Georgia Tech nearly a week ago. They got Thanksgiving weekend off, but will return to non-conference action tonight up in Milwaukee to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Warriors vs. Mavericks (Is Jordan Poole Back to Scoring Big?)
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are on opposite streaks right now heading into a primetime matchup on Tuesday night. The Warriors have won three straight to get back over .500 on the season while the Mavericks are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Rather than make...
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Will the Indiana Pacers be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
The Indiana Pacers have some of the most intriguing trade pieces available. But will their recent hot stretch push them away from selling at the NBA Trade Deadline?. FiveThirtyEight’s preseason prediction model gave the Indiana Pacers just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs. It was presumed that they’d lean into their youth and inexperience, potentially trading veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for draft picks or younger assets.
Brook Lopez is officially the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year
Brook Lopez has been a strong interior defender for the Bucks for several seasons and the Vegas sportsbooks are finally taking notice. Brook Lopez isn’t your typical dominant defender. He’s not fast or bouncy. He’s not known for highlight block and he doesn’t carry a particularly intimidating reputation. For most of his career, he was known for being a good post scorer and a bad rebounder for his size. But now, at 34 years old, he had become one of the league’s best defensive players.
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA's Goals, Facing Harrison Ingram
Early Pac-12 play tips off for Jaquez and the Bruins on Thursday against Stanford, with their passing and defense trending in right direction.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0