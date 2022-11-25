Over the last two and a half years, commercial solar has doubled its installed capacity in the US, from 9.8GW at the end of 2019 to 19GW of solar PV until June 2022. That is according to the latest edition of the Solar Means Business report, published by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which found that since the end of 2019, tech and retail giants have led the increase in commercial solar installation, which currently accounts for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the US.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO