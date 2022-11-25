Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy to develop 75MW Californian solar-to-hydrogen plant
Green Hydrogen company Fusion Fuel has penned an agreement with energy infrastructure developer Electus Energy to build a 75MW green hydrogen plant in Bakersfield, California. The project will consist of 75MW of solar powering a hydrogen electrolyser plant capable of generating 9,500 tonnes of hydrogen annually, using Fusion’s HEVO technology. Fusion Fuel said that investment is expected to close in early 2024, with commissioning complete in mid-2025. The project will require an estimated investment of US$185 million.
PV Tech
SolarPower Europe brings PI Berlin on board for stewardship initiative
Solar testing firm PI Berlin has joined Europe’s new supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured, a Solar Power Europe (SPE) policy advisor has told PV Tech Premium. Launched in October, the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) aims to develop responsible, transparent...
PV Tech
Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
PV Tech
Archwey and EDPR Sunseap sign MoU to explore use of recycled plastic in floating solar projects
EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with material innovator Archwey to explore the use of recycled plastics in floating solar projects. Through Plastic Bean, an Archwey subsidiary, the companies will explore the use of 100% recycled plastic in future floating solar PV (FPV) projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.
PV Tech
Leeward Renewable Energy bags financing for 296MW of US solar projects
Texas-headquartered developer Leeward Renewable Energy has closed financing for 296MW worth of solar PV projects in Ohio and North Carolina, adding to its 24-strong portfolio of renewable energy installations across the US. MUFG Bank and Wells Fargo have provided the financing. MUFG has put up approximately US$420 million in construction...
PV Tech
US commercial solar capacity doubles in last 2.5 years, accounts for 14% of solar market
Over the last two and a half years, commercial solar has doubled its installed capacity in the US, from 9.8GW at the end of 2019 to 19GW of solar PV until June 2022. That is according to the latest edition of the Solar Means Business report, published by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which found that since the end of 2019, tech and retail giants have led the increase in commercial solar installation, which currently accounts for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the US.
PV Tech
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm
Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany. The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.
PV Tech
ACWA Power signs green hydrogen production MoU in Thailand
Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop green hydrogen projects in Thailand. Signed with Thai’s national energy company PTT Public Company and state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the companies will collaborate to establish large-scale renewable-powered green hydrogen plants for local consumption and with the purpose of exporting it too.
PV Tech
‘Sol do Cerrado’ project connects to grid in Brazil’s Minas Gerais province deploying JinkoSolar modules
JinkoSolar has announced that a project undertaken with Brazilian mining company Vale has connected to the grid, deploying 766MW of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo bifacial modules. Located in the city of Jaíba, the project is one of the largest in Latin America, consisting of 17 sub-parks with supporting infrastructure and...
