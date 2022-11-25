Read full article on original website
State announces broadband plan; county says it is following developments
Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority had released a Statewide Broadband Plan, that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of the commonwealth. “Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This plan...
Illinois' executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations
(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
Survey shows rent delinquency rates for small businesses escalating in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Illinois and around the country continue to face difficulties paying their rent. A survey by the small businesses network Alignable shows 40% of those asked in Illinois could not pay their rent in November in full and on time, up 8% from October.
Governor announces second-term senior staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:. ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions. ▪ Deputy Chief...
California high schools need a mission overhaul | Dan Walters
Most of the political debate in California over public education centers on money — particularly the annual exercise of determining how many billions of dollars the state will send to local school systems. Occasionally, the debate shifts to actual education issues — such as whether universal pre-kindergarten programs could...
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
Early vote tips for Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — On Monday, the first mandatory statewide day of early voting, Georgia voters continued to turn out at record levels. However, early voting differs from Election Day and absentee-by-mail in several ways. Here are answers to several frequently asked questions:. ♦ The Secretary of State’s datahub is the...
WILL wants worker freedom for lawyers in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – The next legal fight over whether someone has to belong to a group in order to do their job may be coming for the courtroom itself. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday asked the United State Supreme Court to once again take a look at mandatory membership in the state bar.
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Sanders announces inauguration plans, chief of staff
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced details of her inauguration celebration to be held Jan. 7-10 in Little Rock. Philanthropists and business owners Jacqueline and Michael Retzer will co-chair the event. Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner will serve as inaugural coordinators. “When I take office in January, I will...
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit
(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
Nebraska Democrats urge state party to campaign more moderately in future elections
After yet another election where Nebraska Democrats failed to claim top elected offices, several prominent party figures say the state party needs to take a more moderate tone when pitching its candidates to voters. But the current party chair, and others, contend Nebraska Democrats are already doing just that and...
Georgia Power’s campaign for 12% rate hike nears final showdown
ATLANTA — The final several weeks of Georgia Power’s $2.9 billion rate case will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on. On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission is set to...
Report: South Carolina ranks 28th in cost of electricity
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 18th in total retail sales of electricity and was 28th in average retail price, according to new data from 2021 released recently by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state also ranked 18th in summer megawatt capacity and was 12th in direct...
Report: Tennessee is 31st highest in average retail price for electricity
(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked 13th in total retail sales of electricity and was 31st in average retail price, according to new data from 2021 released recently by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state also ranked 21st in summer megawatt capacity and was 11th in direct use.
Early voting for Dec. 10 election ends Saturday; here’s what’s on the ballot for Livingston Parish voters
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3. Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190). Polls will be open...
Gov. Edwards urges residents to prepare for the threat of severe weather on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to stay weather aware as a potentially dangerous weather system moves into the state Tuesday. The threat includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The National Weather Service...
Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday
Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season, but it's the risk of freezing drizzle that could mess with the Tuesday commute. The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.
