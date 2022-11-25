Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Body-Swap Comedy ‘Family Leave’ With Jennifer Garner
Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, is directing the film, which is written by Adam Sztykiel (“Black Adam,” “Made of Honor”) and adapted from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s heartwarming book “Bedtime For Mommy.”. More from Variety. In the film, Garner and Helms will...
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Being the First Black Woman to Cover Forbes '30 Under 30'
Megan Thee Stallion is making history with Forbes' 30 Under 30 campaign this year. Though the rapper scored the honor three years ago, in 2020, she's landed a coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 cover for 2023, becoming the first Black woman to do so. As the honoree herself told the...
Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners
Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
A Visit to the Brooklyn Museum With Smino
Prompt, showing up at noon, Smino walks through the doors of the Brooklyn Museum, where he says he can put his mind at ease and observe. “I like art. I fuck with art.” Smino’s latest, Luv 4 Rent, made its debut almost two weeks before our time together, and it only took a few minutes for people in the museum to notice him. A few made comments about their love for the new album. “It feels good to hear that,” says Smino. However, he hasn’t yet seen the outpouring of love the album receives on social media. “I haven’t been living my life on the net like I used to.”
Oscars 2023 Will Include All 23 Categories Presented Live on Air (EXCLUSIVE)
All 23 categories will be aired during the Oscars 2023 telecast. Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced the news exclusively to Variety Tuesday morning. “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” he said. More from...
‘Three Pines’ Amplifies Indigenous Voices in Cinematic First Season Louise Penny Fans Will Love: TV Review
Adapting a beloved book series into a television show that doesn’t lose the author’s carefully crafted nuance is a tough job. Doing so while expanding upon that world and elevating the original work is an even more challenging task. Yet “Three Pines” does both with aplomb.
‘Narcos: Mexico’ Star Diego Calva Criticizes Netflix Series: ‘I Don’t Agree at All‘ With the Story, ’There’s a Lot of Lies’
Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.
65 Viral Tweets From 2022 That Made Me Go, "Wait, Did All This Really Happen This Year?"
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
Jeopardy! champ Cris Pannullo reveals why he starts every episode with the same two signature moves
Jeopardy! super-champ Cris Pannullo - now dominating the game show - was asked by curious producers why he starts every episode the exact same way. The TV star flashes a signature thumbs up during his intro, and off-screen, "bounces around" the stage. Cris, 38, is an operations success manager and...
Adam Sandler Let His Daughters Write His Gotham Awards Speech — And They Absolutely Roasted Him
Adam Sandler let his two daughters write his hilarious, self-deprecating speech as he accepted a Career Tribute award at the 2022 Gotham Awards Monday, Nov. 28. Sandler started the speech by joking that his two kids called him out for not having the energy to write his own speech before offering to do it for him. Sandler agreed and noted that his kids had just one other condition: “Will you do the speech in that goofy Southern accent you do all your dumb speeches in?” Of course, he obliged.
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. Hulu Sets Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Docuseries as 'God Forbid' Becomes Its Most-Watched Doc Film Ever (EXCLUSIVE) The cast of...
16 Hilarious Therapist Tweets That'll Make Any Therapist Have To Hide Their Laughter Behind Their Notepad
*prays for a gossip day and not a trauma day*
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
