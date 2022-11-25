Read full article on original website
Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons. A photo posted by a Cameroonian journalist on social media showed the Inter Milan goalkeeper at the airport in...
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a World Cup goal for 384...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Messi likened to skiing great Alberto Tomba by Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz delved into the worlds of skiing and tennis when assessing the task facing his players in stopping Argentina great Lionel Messi at the World Cup. A draw for Poland in Wednesday’s game at Stadium 974 will secure a place in the...
Here’s what the U.S. win over Iran in the World Cup looked like in 25 dramatic photos
Christian Pulisic scores while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper to give the United States a 1-0 win, and a ticket to the knockout round.
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team's final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden.
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:35 p.m. EST
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran. DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half. The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.
Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal signed Tuesday as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for the deal, which...
