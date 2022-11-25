Nyquist registered two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday. Nyquist has three goals and 10 points in 21 games this season. That scoring pace is a bit low by his standards, especially after he finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. He should be able to contribute offensively with more regularity as the season progresses, though. It helps that he has a secure role in Columbus' top six. He entered Monday's game averaging 17:39 of ice time, including 1:20 on the power play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO