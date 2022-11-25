Read full article on original website
Tradesmarter Integrates TradingView’s Charting Tool into Wow Trader
Tradesmarter, a trading technology provider, has partnered with TradingView, a charting and social network platform, to integrate the latter’s charting tool into Wow Trader, its white-label trading solution platform. The update comes with over 80 technical indicators, different chart types and drawing tools, among other features, Tradesmarter said in...
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
Tipping Scale for Crypto Adoption: Usability vs. Accessibility
One of the biggest problems associated with the crypto ecosystem is low adoption. Despite quite a tremendous growth rate since its inception, just about 300 million people out of a global population of over 7 billion are crypto regulars. And, hence comes the all-important question. Which of the two main...
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking
Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
Liquidity.net Promotes Tim Rudland to Head of Institutional Trading
Liquidity.net, a London-headquartered multi-asset liquidity provider, has promoted Tim Rudland, who was previously its Liquidity Manager, to Head of Institutional Trading. Rudland fulfilled his previous duty for a year and one month from November 2021. Rudland, whose role is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, announced his promotion...
Why FX Algo Execution is The Future
Algorithmic trading has evolved in sophistication since its beginning. For example, order slicing techniques (dividing a large quantity order into multiple orders, known as “child orders”) have evolved from very simplistic approaches (time based or a number of divisions) to more complicated approaches, which dynamically adapt to market conditions.
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Dominica Works with Huobi to Issue National Crypto Token
The Commonwealth of Dominica, a small island country in the Caribbean, is working on issuing its own national cryptocurrencies, Dominica Coin (DMC), and Digital Identity (DID). The newly created DMC Labs will work on the project's implementation with the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange and the developers of the TRON blockchain .
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that has resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers,...
Belarusian Forex Brokers’ Clientele Climbs 30% in 9 Months to 240k
The client base of forex brokers in Belarus jumped 30% during the first months of 2022 even as the share of non-resident clients increased to 93.9% during the period. As of October 1, 2022, the total number of clients reached 239,400 clients. The figure previously stood at about 185,000 clients.
Kraken Agrees to Pay $362K Fine for Onboarding Users from Iran
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a violation of sanctions on Iran, agreeing to pay a penalty of $362,159. Announced on Monday, the penalty on the crypto exchange will settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations...
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
RBC Buys HSBC Business in Canada for $10.1b
HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, reported on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the locally-headquartered Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The acquisition, which is still subject to governmental and regulatory approval, will allow RBC to obtain 100% of...
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
Exclusive: Zenfinex Enters MENA with New DFSA License
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered FX and CFDs broker, has gained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to expand its services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. "Zenfinex's DFSA license will allow us to expand our professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region and...
