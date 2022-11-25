ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

WBIR

Immersive journeys abound with introduction of third Storybook Trails in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the public is invited out to help cut the ribbon on a new Storybook Trail at Ijams Nature Center. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Executive Director of the nature center Amber Parker and Knox County Library Director Myretta Black will be present at the ribbon cutting, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
99.5 WKDQ

How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Weather Wednesday: The lake effect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After extreme weather in the northern U.S., we took a look at how lake effects happen. They are generally discussed in reference to constantly snow-laden cities like Cleveland, Ohio or Buffalo. Luckily, that's just about the only type of place you'll see that kind of snow.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
