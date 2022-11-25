Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma residents talk how to turn trend of teen turbulence
Selma’s adults came together last week to talk about how to turn around a disturbing trend among the city’s teens. In the last several weeks, more than a half dozen teens have been arrested for setting two separate fires in the aisles of Selma’s Walmart. On Nov. 8, a 16-year-old died in the cafeteria of Selma High School of a possible fentanyl overdose and four others were taken to the hospital.
selmasun.com
Drug Free Communities recognizes partners
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County had their Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 15 at R. B. Hudson Middle School. During the luncheon, awards were presented to all of the supporters who were in attendance. . Martin said, “this is our Thanksgiving lunch, and Thanksgiving is all about saying thank you.” Which was...
selmasun.com
Tree giveaway in Valley Grande is tomorrow
Tomorrow 400 three-gallon trees will be given away at Valley Grande Walking Trail from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The giveaway is a partnership between International Paper and Abor Day Foundation, as well as Alabama Urban Forestry Association, Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and the Cemetery Preservation Group.
Leroy High School cancels classes for Thursday’s football state championship
LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and faculty at Leroy High School will be able to root for their team in the AHSAA Class 1A State Championship game. Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell has announced the school will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 1. The game will be played in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The superintendent […]
selmasun.com
Perry County under slight risk for severe weather tomorrow
Central Alabama, including Perry County, is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tornados are possible, as well as 60 mph wind and quarter-sized hail. The public is advised to take precautions as needed and to stay up to date with...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
selmasun.com
One dead, one injured after weekend crash outside Selma
A man died during a crash that took place outside of Selma on Saturday. According to WSFA, the accident was a head-on collision that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Highway 80, west of Selma. Carlton E. Moore, of Selma,44, died after his vehicle crashed head-on with another. The driver...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
