Selma’s adults came together last week to talk about how to turn around a disturbing trend among the city’s teens. In the last several weeks, more than a half dozen teens have been arrested for setting two separate fires in the aisles of Selma’s Walmart. On Nov. 8, a 16-year-old died in the cafeteria of Selma High School of a possible fentanyl overdose and four others were taken to the hospital.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO