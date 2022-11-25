Read full article on original website
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put off the...
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in unsteady trading Tuesday afternoon as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year's end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release...
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country's populist government. The Supreme Court said Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had...
NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world's largest security alliance
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he donated just as many millions to Republicans as Democrats, but didn’t publicize it because reporters would ‘freak the f–k out’
The former FTX CEO discussed in greater detail donations he made as Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called on crypto exchanges to be more transparent.
UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry
LONDON (AP) — The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill,...
Column: Greedy railroads are to blame for rail strike threat. Why should Congress help them?
The rail strike is looming because the railroads are refusing to give their workers paid sick days, even though they are swimming in profits. Congress should let workers use their leverage.
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country's official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the...
German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%
BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe's biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a year...
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
President Biden has requested more than $37 billion for disaster relief on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 funding request and an additional $38 billion in aid to Ukraine. The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Belarus' top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Tuesday held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn't give the cause of Vladimir Makei's death on Saturday. He...
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — There is "no timeline” for restoring internet access to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region, a senior government official said Tuesday. The restoration of Tigray’s internet service will be carried alongside the resumption of its phone and electricity services, though no date has been set for those goals, Ethiopia's Minister for Innovation and Technology Belete Molla said.
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives near a base for Russian mercenaries working with the country's military. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday at the Cotenaf base in Bossangoa,...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police say the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back. They say she will be held in jail overnight and is to appear in court Wednesday on two murder charges. South Korea’s Justice Ministry says it provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case.
AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EST
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests. BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities. A small group gathered at a university in Hong Kong.
Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal signed Tuesday as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for the deal, which...
