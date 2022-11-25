Read full article on original website
KULR8
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
Family bringing choregraphed Christmas light show to Billings for 30 years
It's a beautiful sight and sound for anyone that drives by Fuller Family Medicine this time of year, but for Brad Fuller it's about more than just Christmas lights.
Small business owner in Billings grateful for busy shopping weekend
Veronica Zimmerman says a busy shopping weekend of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is a little nerve wracking but worth it.
yourbigsky.com
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash
Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
'Horrid': Billings coffee kiosk destroyed Saturday night
The video shows a truck leaving a business next door to the kiosk, driving past the kiosk, backing up and then smashing into the building.
KULR8
Small Business Saturday with Aspinwall
Billings, MT- As holiday shopping season kicks off, Small Business Saturday is growing in popularity Nationwide. A new survey reveals shoppers are being intentional about where they spend their money this holiday season and that's despite historic inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and recession fears. This year, nearly 60% of...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot at snow signals a colder week
A cold front moving north to south over the area Sunday evening brings mainly mountain area snow. But as it sinks away, chilly air finds a home around us this week.
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
Rimrock Mall trying to adapt as online shopping continues to rise
But with the trend of online shopping, business at malls has declined as the storefront vacancies have ticked up by 10% around the country according to modernretail.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the weekend, it turns colder again
A couple of waves of showers and wind will move through over the weekend. But a shift to colder days with light snow is the highlight of the forecast.
New family fun center opening in former Billings Sports Plex
Lava Island, a Colorado-based trampoline park and playground, will be opening its doors in Billings in 2023.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool down on the way
Snow showers move in Sunday night as a cool down kicks in for next week. A good chance Billings won't get back above freezing next week.
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
KULR8
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support.
msuexponent.com
Central High students aim to strengthen workforce and community through new healthcare club
Billings Central High School's newest club may be mere months into its first year, but it’s already making a difference. From its volunteer work to hands-on learning experiences, the newest chapter of Montana HOSA - Future Healthcare Professionals is seeking to find and develop its namesake. “Students can start...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our warmest day before another cool down
More sunshine today with breezy to windy conditions. It will be the warmest day of the week before another cool down sets in.
Boil water notice issued for Meadowlark Mobile Home Park residents in Billings
Residents were notified of the boil notice by a text from the park management, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KULR8
Investigators ID human remains found south of Red Lodge
The following is a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office:. RED LODGE, Mont. - "On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana off U.S. Highway 212 in Carbon County. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered additional skeletonized remains (a femur and pelvic bone). Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but there was no match with a relative donor.
KULR8
Billings Public School announce educate parents about teen marijuana use
BILLINGS, Mt: Following recent cases of drug overdoses among high school students, Billings Public School announced a two-part Facebook live series starting today to educate parents about the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for students. The series features Laura Stacks, CEO of Johnny’s Ambassador, an organization committed to...
yourbigsky.com
Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing
BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
