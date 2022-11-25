ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
yourbigsky.com

Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash

Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Small Business Saturday with Aspinwall

Billings, MT- As holiday shopping season kicks off, Small Business Saturday is growing in popularity Nationwide. A new survey reveals shoppers are being intentional about where they spend their money this holiday season and that's despite historic inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and recession fears. This year, nearly 60% of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Investigators ID human remains found south of Red Lodge

The following is a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office:. RED LODGE, Mont. - "On June 20, 2004, a hiker discovered a human skull approximately 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana off U.S. Highway 212 in Carbon County. Law enforcement responded with search teams and recovered additional skeletonized remains (a femur and pelvic bone). Subsequent forensic analysis determined that the bones came from the same individual and indicated that they belonged to a male between the ages of 15 and 32. DNA from the remains were entered in the Missing and Unidentified Remains section of the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but there was no match with a relative donor.
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Billings Public School announce educate parents about teen marijuana use

BILLINGS, Mt: Following recent cases of drug overdoses among high school students, Billings Public School announced a two-part Facebook live series starting today to educate parents about the dangers today’s highly-potent recreational marijuana poses for students. The series features Laura Stacks, CEO of Johnny’s Ambassador, an organization committed to...
yourbigsky.com

Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing

BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
BILLINGS, MT

