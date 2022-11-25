ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Lakers locker room leaders believe team is a few players away from becoming legitimate contender, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers may have started 2-10, but they've clawed their way back to respectability with a 5-1 stretch that included wins without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At 7-11, the Lakers are within striking distance of the top 10 in the Western Conference standings which would grant them entry into the play-in round at the end of the season. That, in itself, would hardly represent an admirable outcome, but during this streak of victories, the Lakers have come to see the potential this group has.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 14 rebounds in loss

Nurkic contributed 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Nets. Nurkic recorded a double-double in the second half as 10 of his boards and 12 of his points came after halftime. It was his sixth double-double of the season and he's now averaging 10.0 rebounds per contest. Since returning from a thigh injury Nov. 15, he's scored 17.0 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game while making 56.8 percent of his shot attempts in seven appearances.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite

PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids

A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness

Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday

Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
RUSTON, LA
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?

The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Gets two points Monday

Nyquist registered two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday. Nyquist has three goals and 10 points in 21 games this season. That scoring pace is a bit low by his standards, especially after he finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. He should be able to contribute offensively with more regularity as the season progresses, though. It helps that he has a secure role in Columbus' top six. He entered Monday's game averaging 17:39 of ice time, including 1:20 on the power play.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort

Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI

