Box Office: ‘Strange World’ Struggling With $2.4 Million as ‘Wakanda Forever’ Triumphs With $8 Million on Thanksgiving

Shortly after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role, the company’s chairman, James Dolan, sent a memo to staff on Nov. 29 forecasting “large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.” “It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming. This has not been the case,” Dolan wrote, adding: “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood. We do not take this lightly. We will take every...

20 MINUTES AGO