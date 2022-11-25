Box Office: ‘Strange World’ Struggling With $2.4 Million as ‘Wakanda Forever’ Triumphs With $8 Million on Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
‘Narcos: Mexico’ Star Diego Calva Criticizes Netflix Series: ‘I Don’t Agree at All‘ With the Story, ’There’s a Lot of Lies’
Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.
‘That 90s Show’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Producers Break Down the Creation of ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)
When Netflix first reached out to “That ‘70s Show” creators Bonnie and Terry Turner about rebooting the show and setting it in the 1990s, their answer was swift: No. “And then we thought about it some more,” says Terry Turner. “And we said ‘no’ again.”
Jack McBrayer, JoJo Siwa to Host Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys
Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa will host the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. McBrayer will lead the Children’s & Family awards show on Dec. 11, while Siwa will emcee the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10. Both shows will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
MGM+ Picks Up Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ from ITV Studios
MGM+, the linear channel and streaming service previously known as Epix, has picked up crime drama “A Spy Among Friends.” The British limited series was commissioned by ITV Studios and was originally set to air as a Spectrum Original in the U.S. before that cabler was shuttered in August.
James McAvoy Says His ‘X-Men’ Movies ‘Didn’t Take Advantage‘ of Xavier and Magneto’s Relationship: ‘My Biggest Criticism’
James McAvoy said in a new GQ UK profile that his “X-Men” movies did not take full advantage of the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto. The “Atonement” and “Split” actor starred as Xavier in four “X-Men” films, starting with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and continuing through “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019). Michael Fassbender starred as Magento.
Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Body-Swap Comedy ‘Family Leave’ With Jennifer Garner
Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, is directing the film, which is written by Adam Sztykiel (“Black Adam,” “Made of Honor”) and adapted from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s heartwarming book “Bedtime For Mommy.”. More from Variety. In the film, Garner and Helms will...
Oscars 2023 Will Include All 23 Categories Presented Live on Air (EXCLUSIVE)
All 23 categories will be aired during the Oscars 2023 telecast. Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced the news exclusively to Variety Tuesday morning. “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” he said. More from...
‘Three Pines’ Amplifies Indigenous Voices in Cinematic First Season Louise Penny Fans Will Love: TV Review
Adapting a beloved book series into a television show that doesn’t lose the author’s carefully crafted nuance is a tough job. Doing so while expanding upon that world and elevating the original work is an even more challenging task. Yet “Three Pines” does both with aplomb.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Promotes Amy Homma to Chief Audience Officer – Film News in Brief
Long-time Academy Museum of Motion Pictures executive Amy Homma was promoted to Chief Audience Officer Nov. 28, Director and President of the Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart announced. “Amy has proven herself to be a skillful, forward-thinking, and inspiring leader since she began at the museum in 2019, and I look...
AMC Networks to Undergo Layoffs As CEO Exits and Streaming Can’t Offset Linear TV Decline
Shortly after AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role, the company’s chairman, James Dolan, sent a memo to staff on Nov. 29 forecasting “large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.” “It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming. This has not been the case,” Dolan wrote, adding: “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood. We do not take this lightly. We will take every...
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. Hulu Sets Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Docuseries as 'God Forbid' Becomes Its Most-Watched Doc Film Ever (EXCLUSIVE) The cast of...
Gabrielle Union Embraces Renaissance Art Inspiration in Fendi Couture Gown at Gotham Awards 2022
Gabrielle Union arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in an all-black ensemble. For the awards, the actress looked to Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection, wearing a detailed gown. The sleeveless gown had a mock neck and featured a white and gray illustration on the bodice that mimicked a Greek statue. Cinched at the waist, the gown incorporated a billowy wide train. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Union’s longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis helped curate the look. Some...
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon
The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
A Visit to the Brooklyn Museum With Smino
Prompt, showing up at noon, Smino walks through the doors of the Brooklyn Museum, where he says he can put his mind at ease and observe. “I like art. I fuck with art.” Smino’s latest, Luv 4 Rent, made its debut almost two weeks before our time together, and it only took a few minutes for people in the museum to notice him. A few made comments about their love for the new album. “It feels good to hear that,” says Smino. However, he hasn’t yet seen the outpouring of love the album receives on social media. “I haven’t been living my life on the net like I used to.”
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
