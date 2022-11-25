ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. The Spectrum Nov. 27, 2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VbZQpx. Morning Forecast: November 27, 2022 6 a.m. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kelsey and Jeffrey Burke

Feb. 20, 2022 | Kelsey (Viets) and Jeffrey Burke’s love story spans time, space and a pandemic to end with happily ever after. The pair first met in 2016: Kelsey, originally from Dublin, Ohio, was living in Pittsburgh at the time; Jeff was in town from Washington, D.C., to visit family when they connected online. Initially, Kelsey was hesitant about the long distance, but it worked out—they dated for a year and a half before Jeff’s job brought him back to Pittsburgh, where they still live.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 hurt in accidental shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is recovering from an accidental shooting near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. The incident happened along McAllister Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said they were told a person fired a shot at someone they thought was an intruder. It turned out to be a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville

Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
lajollamom.com

How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.

