Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
'Light Up A Life' hospice tree unveiled by Franklin County commissioners, health officials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hospice "Light Up A Life" tree was unveiled Monday by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Mount Carmel and OhioHealth hospice and palliative care organizations joined the commissioners in the almost 30-year tradition. The tree is lit in memory of friends and loved ones...
myfox28columbus.com
Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
sciotopost.com
STOLEN – Fairfield County Searches for Stolen Trailer, and Equipment
Fairfield County – Fairfield County sheriff is asking for the community to help find a suspect in a theft. On November 21, 2022, 2 Unknown males, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, 2019 or newer, pulled onto the lot of Circle K, Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH, and stole the trailer and skid steer pictured above.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
myfox28columbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
NBC4 Columbus
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. The Spectrum Nov. 27, 2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VbZQpx. Morning Forecast: November 27, 2022 6 a.m. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today...
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Kelsey and Jeffrey Burke
Feb. 20, 2022 | Kelsey (Viets) and Jeffrey Burke’s love story spans time, space and a pandemic to end with happily ever after. The pair first met in 2016: Kelsey, originally from Dublin, Ohio, was living in Pittsburgh at the time; Jeff was in town from Washington, D.C., to visit family when they connected online. Initially, Kelsey was hesitant about the long distance, but it worked out—they dated for a year and a half before Jeff’s job brought him back to Pittsburgh, where they still live.
myfox28columbus.com
1 hurt in accidental shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is recovering from an accidental shooting near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. The incident happened along McAllister Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said they were told a person fired a shot at someone they thought was an intruder. It turned out to be a...
myfox28columbus.com
Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
myfox28columbus.com
The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville
Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
lajollamom.com
How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.
Comments / 0