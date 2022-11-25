ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie filmed in Owatonna, Waseca to premiere Dec. 2

By By ETHAN BECKER
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

Though they wouldn’t typically be classified as “angry,” two neighboring communities are about to shine on the silver screen.

“Angry Neighbors” — a film starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale and Stockard Channing — premiers in select theaters on Dec. 2. The intriguing part for southern Minnesota residents? The film was partially shot at the home of Mike Jevning, CEO of ICAN, just outside of Waseca’s city limits, as well as scenes shot inside a home in Owatonna.

Filming locations

“At first, I didn’t really believe too much,” Jevning said in a previous interview with the APG Southern Minnesota. “They knocked on my door, and they asked if they could shoot a movie out here. Then a producer brought me a contract to sign, and that’s when I knew that this was real.”

“Mike Jevning has this amazing house, and he was so gracious and kind to us,” Producer and Co-Writer Hamid Torabpour said. Torabpour added that the location was chosen, in part, because the original producers of the film were looking for more funding, and Torabpour, who owns a production company in Owatonna, said he’d help, but only if they would film in Greater Minnesota.

“It’s really important to me that we build the communities that we live in,” Torabpour said.

While some of the filming took place outside of Waseca, other parts of the film were shot in a house in Owatonna, and used the city of Wayzata to mirror the Hamptons, where this story takes place.

Ann Fitch, executive director at the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, said that, while the film will only be showing in select locations, she encourages residents to go and see it to support the Waseca community.

“We are fortunate to have a successful production company right next door to us in Owatonna with WinterState Entertainment. Their crews were on site for a little over a week, and they were always running into town for things they needed,” Fitch said. “Hopefully, Waseca will come to mind when they need shooting locations for any future projects. Let’s be honest, Waseca doesn’t get too close to the silver screen very often, so it’s pretty cool to see Waseca listed as a location for this movie on IMDb.”

That sentiment is one that Torabpour seems to share, and it’s likely that he’ll look to cities in the Greater Minnesota region to shoot in for the future.

“We love to film in local communities. We’re grateful for the help we’ve received … and grateful to the local people who support us,” Torabpour said. “Local communities like this don’t get national attention, but this is a movie the entire world will get to see. Everywhere it’s released people will get to see the local Minnesota that doesn’t get much love, so we tried to give it that love.”

Movie

The movie itself centers around Harry March (Frank Langella), who Torabpour describes as a “grumpy old writer.” A multimillionaire named Lapham (Jeff Bukowski) begins construction on a mansion that will block March’s view of the lake. So March, along with his talking dog Harry (Cheech Martin), set out to destroy Lapham and make sure the house never gets built.

Though the movie isn’t out yet, Torabpour said that early signs are good for an enthusiastic audience.

“Everyone who’s seen our trailer has loved it. Lionsgate did such a great job showing how fun this movie is,” Torabpour said. “It’s the type of movie that you’d watch on a Saturday afternoon. Something to pick you up and something that’s just fun and enjoyable.”

Originally, hopes were that the movie would be out in time to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, but Torabpour said COVID meant those plans had to be abandoned.

“The COVID delay really set a lot of things behind. It was just a series of unfortunate circumstances,” Torabpour said.

Now, with the film being released through Lionsgate, a major international distributor, Torabpour said he’s feeling a mix of emotions but is excited to see the movie come out.

“I’m thrilled, I’m excited, and I’m relieved. … It took years to get it out and released, and everything’s really been a whirlwind, but I’m grateful that it’s finally coming,” Torabpour said.

The movie will debut on Dec. 2 in select theaters across the country, including theaters in Lakeville and Burnsville. “Angry Neighbors” will also be available for streaming on iTunes and Amazon, according to Torabpour.

