ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride.

McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury.

Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the void perhaps a bit sooner than anticipated. McBride - heralded for his abilities as a do-it-all tight end - will now be up to task the rest of the way.

McBride played 76% of offensive snaps in the Monday night loss to San Francisco, catching all four of his targets for 14 yards.

However, fantasy football analysts project better days ahead when it comes to Arizona's new TE1:

Trey McBride Dubbed Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper This Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UECZ_0jNS5kiR00

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton offered the following on how McBride shapes up against the Los Angeles Chargers this week:

"The Arizona Cardinals have lost tight end Zach Ertz (knee) for the season, so, as a starter, Trey McBride will see a boost in snap count for the remainder of the campaign. The rookie second-rounder has at least three receptions in two games.

"In a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, McBride hauled in all four of his targets for 14 yards while on the field for 76 percent of the offensive snaps. While managers would want to see a much higher receiving yards total, the first-year tight end clearly has a role in the Cardinals’ aerial attack.

"Furthermore, Rondale Moore suffered a groin injury early in the team’s previous outing with the 49ers and didn’t return to the contest. Greg Dortch has a thumb injury. If one or both wideouts miss or play limited snaps in the upcoming game, McBride could become a prominent pass-catching option in the Cardinals' aerial attack behind wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"Quarterback Kyle Murray expects to return from a hamstring injury, which means McBride gets a high-upside matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allow the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
NEW YORK STATE
All Cardinals

Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers. Headlines were made when Arizona activated Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. His 21 day practice window opened last week, as his recovery has gone better than expected.
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
All Cardinals

Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Chargers

GLENDALE -- After going back and forth with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Arizona Cardinals currently lead at halftime 17-14. Arizona won the toss and deferred until the second half, allowing Justin Herbert and company the opportunity to possess the ball first. The Chargers appeared to be on their way...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season. The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye. This...
All Cardinals

Evaluating Cardinals' Snap Counts vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late-game implosion that saw the Los Angeles Chargers overcome a seven-point deficit with under two minutes remaining. Arizona has now lost their last four-of-five games heading into their bye week, and while the Cardinals hope to reverse trends over the next seven days of rest, here's how the snap counts (h/t Pro Football Reference unfolded against the Chargers:
All Cardinals

Three X Factors for Cardinals-Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals would love nothing more than to snatch a much needed victory right before their bye week. Not only would a win keep the Cardinals alive in their hunt for a potential playoff berth, but it would also provide a sense of momentum for Arizona as they head into their off week and gear up for the final stretch of their season.
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Did Cardinals Get Hosed on Two Pivotal Calls vs. Chargers?

The Arizona Cardinals, much like every other team, hasn't always exactly seen officials through a rose colored lens. It's part of your job as an official: Make 99 correct calls but get chastised for one incorrect whistle and deal with the consequences temporarily. The introduction of instant replay has helped...
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Marquise Brown Speaks After Return From Foot Injury

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 heading into their bye week, but they sure are glad to have one of their top weapons in Marquise Brown back. Brown caught six of eight targets for 46 yards, trailing only DeAndre Hopkins in both categories for Arizona. He missed the prior five games with a foot injury that was once thought to be season-ending.
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

Three Keys to Victory vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals (4-7) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) in a game that is the first of many must-wins for the organization moving forward as the season begins to unwind. Before entering their Week 13 bye, Arizona would love nothing more than to help right the ship than against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Five Takeaways From Cardinals' Crushing 25-24 Loss to Chargers

It's safe to say that's all she wrote for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, who suffered a devastating 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. The Cardinals had a seven-point lead over the Chargers with less than a minute remaining in the game. Justin Herbert would throw a touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining to come away with the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy