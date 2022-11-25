Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories. Easterling was at the Sears in her hometown of Jersey City, New Jersey, one of only 15 full-line Sears stores still open. Sears was once the world's largest and most important retailer.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO