ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

JCPenney was once a shopping giant. Can it make a comeback?

Marc Rosen didn't flinch when he was offered the top job at JCPenney last year. A stalwart of twentieth-century retail for middle-class Americans seeking affordable clothing and home furnishings, JCPenney has struggled for more than a decade and fell into bankruptcy shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But Rosen,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Is this the last Christmas for Sears?

Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories. Easterling was at the Sears in her hometown of Jersey City, New Jersey, one of only 15 full-line Sears stores still open. Sears was once the world's largest and most important retailer.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Online Black Friday sales set a new record

Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns. Adobe, which tracks sales on retailer websites, said that this year's Black Friday online sales...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US consumer confidence falls to lowest level since July

US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What the heck happened to Salesforce?

Tech stocks have taken a nasty tumble this year, but some are doing even worse than others. Exhibit A: software giant Salesforce. Shares of Salesforce have plunged about 40% so far in 2022. That makes it the second-worst performer in the Dow, trailing only chip leader Intel. Salesforce has lagged the performance of top cloud software rivals such as Microsoft, Germany's SAP and Oracle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy