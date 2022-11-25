ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
The List

What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King

While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
Harper's Bazaar

Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala

Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
People

People

