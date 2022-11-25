Read full article on original website
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Kate Middleton wears masculine suit-style gown paired with Queen's 80s pearl choker
At the Festival Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, Kate Middleton's pearl necklace was a sweet tribute to the late Queen as she paired the look with an interesting black ensemble. Members of the Royal Family have marked Remembrance Day this weekend. The Princess of Wales wore a somber all-black outfit...
Jane Goodall Reveals Prince Harry Desperately Wanted To Raise Archie ‘Barefoot With African Children’
Meghan Markle might be happy to be back in her home state of California, but it sounds like Prince Harry had his heart set on a different location. Celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall made a shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex and the secret immigration plan he made before his publicized exit from royal life.
What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King
While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Is a Bit of Snob’ and Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy’ of Marrying Prince William, Royal Author Claims
An author is claiming that “snob” Camilla Parker Bowles previously had Charles talk Prince William into breaking up with Kate because she thought she was "too common" to be royal.
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
