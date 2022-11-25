Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win
Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on the pressure of being the #1 guy
Being expected to perform every night is not easy, and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will want to escape the spotlight once he retires
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
Brook Lopez is officially the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year
Brook Lopez has been a strong interior defender for the Bucks for several seasons and the Vegas sportsbooks are finally taking notice. Brook Lopez isn’t your typical dominant defender. He’s not fast or bouncy. He’s not known for highlight block and he doesn’t carry a particularly intimidating reputation. For most of his career, he was known for being a good post scorer and a bad rebounder for his size. But now, at 34 years old, he had become one of the league’s best defensive players.
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA's Goals, Facing Harrison Ingram
Early Pac-12 play tips off for Jaquez and the Bruins on Thursday against Stanford, with their passing and defense trending in right direction.
CBS Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; San Francisco 6-4 The New Orleans Saints will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Saints were able to grind out...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0