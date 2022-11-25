ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win

Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP

The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
HOUSTON, TX
Brook Lopez is officially the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year

Brook Lopez has been a strong interior defender for the Bucks for several seasons and the Vegas sportsbooks are finally taking notice. Brook Lopez isn’t your typical dominant defender. He’s not fast or bouncy. He’s not known for highlight block and he doesn’t carry a particularly intimidating reputation. For most of his career, he was known for being a good post scorer and a bad rebounder for his size. But now, at 34 years old, he had become one of the league’s best defensive players.
MILWAUKEE, WI
