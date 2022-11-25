Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot
In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week. Iger discussed multiple issues facing the company including Disney's current hiring freeze and what he plans to focus on when it comes to the Disney+ streaming platform. He also highlighted his No. 1 priority as he takes back the reins: creativity.
