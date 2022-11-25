Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
ithaca.com
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
WKTV
Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence
UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)
I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
cnycentral.com
Questions remain while Vera House Executive Director is on paid leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — Karen Hargrave worked at Vera House as their volunteer program coordinator and called us last week. She wondered why the organization's website no longer listed Angela Douglas as Executive Director. "Our first thought was that we maybe finally had accountability for everything that took place over them hiring a sex offender to work with victims. But we all were sort of waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said, "why was there no public announcement?"
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
14850.com
Sewage discharge reported in Ithaca’s southwest affecting shopping plaza entrance
A discharge of untreated sewage reported Monday morning in the area of South Meadow Street and South Street in Ithaca’s southwest has forced crews to close the South Street entrance to the Wegmans shopping plaza for about 4-6 hours, according to an alert from the City of Ithaca. Tompkins...
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22
On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
Hundreds head to Clinton Square for annual Christmas tree lighting in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clinton Square’s holiday makeover was complete Friday night after Syracuse’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds gathered for festive music, hot food and drinks, ice skating and to see the 42-foot artificial tree light up. Before flipping the candy cane switch, Mayor Ben Walsh brough...
$1,975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 157 home sales in Onondaga County
157 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. The most expensive home sold was a 7-bedroom; 4-full, 2-half-bath mansion in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,975,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home, which sits on a 1.47-acre lot, last sold in 2021 for $1,850,000. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
Kentucky company fined for illegally dumping railroad ties in Chenango County
CHENANGO COUNTY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Kentucky company and its Vice President have admitted to illegally dumping old railroad ties in Chenango County, and then creating fake paperwork to cover it up. Cross Tie Disposal and its VP, 48-year-old Harold Young, arranged to dispose of the hazardous ties at a property in Chenango County instead of […]
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/15/22 – 11/21/22
18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: AUCLAIR, DAVID F. Address: 152 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 09/01/61. Arrest Number: 9173. Time/Date: 21:53:00 11/16/22 Booking Number: 9207. Loc. of Arrest:...
localsyr.com
A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
Comments / 1