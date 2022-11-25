Missouri Week 13 high school football notebook: Offensive-minded Howell eyes rare opportunity to reach title game

By Chris Geinosky

Few programs in Missouri have been as successful as Francis Howell has been in the past decade and a half. After all, the Vikings have not suffered a losing season since a 3-8 campaign in 2008, and in all but two of those seasons, they have won at least eight games.

However, despite all those victories over the years, the program has experienced a limited amount of postseason success. In the past three seasons alone, the Vikings produced an impressive 29-6 record, but on all three occasions lost in the district championship round, losing to eventual state finalist De Smet in 2019 and 2020 and falling, 23-21, against upstart Troy Buchanan on the final play of the game last year.

But this year has been different. Francis Howell has put together a perfect 12-0 record, highlighted by a Class 5 District 3 title, and has earned the right to play at Carthage in the Class 5 semis this weekend.

There’s one prime reason the Vikings will make their third state semifinal appearance in program history – their explosive high-scoring offense. Howell has scored at least five touchdowns in every game this season and averages nearly 50 points per contest.

Quarterback Adam Shipley, a junior who has committed to pitch at St. Louis University, has run the show, passing for 1,774 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for another 602 yards and 10 scores. Running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,062 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jude James leads the receiving corps with 559 yards and six scores, while Jaylen Pearson and Kendall Gurley have both created big plays on offense and special teams. Meanwhile, tight end Brett Norfleet, a University of Missouri commit, and kicker Josh Deal, a Division I prospect, are considered to be among the best in the state at their respective positions.

Howell hopes all that firepower will be enough to expose a Carthage defense that ranks among the toughest in Missouri. The Vikings are playing in their first semifinal game since 2014 and have aspirations of reaching the state championship game for the first time since 2012.

Kirkwood's Deion Brown finished his senior season as the Pioneers' career-rushing leader. Photo by Nate Latsch

Kirkwood retains Frisco Bell with Turkey Day win against Webster Groves

There’s a high school football Thanksgiving Day tradition like no other held in St. Louis. And Kirkwood continues to have the best of it lately.

Known as the Turkey Day Game, one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the nation features a Thanksgiving Day matchup between Kirkwood and Webster Groves. History of the game dates back to 1907, and this year’s contest was the 117th installment of the rivalry.

The neighboring schools sit only five miles apart from each other, and through the years, the two teams have traditionally played on Thanksgiving Day. Since 1952, the winning team takes possession of the prized Frisco Bell – a trophy that has resided at Kirkwood for dearly the past decade.

Kirkwood extended its win streak to a rivalry-record nine in a row after this year’s 56-7 victory. Webster Groves still leads the all-time series, 58-55-7.

Senior running back Deion Brown had a day to remember, breaking the program's single-season and career rushing records. Coach Jeremy Maclin's Pioneers finished with a 7-4 overall record, posting yet another winning campaign for the program. Webster Groves finished 1-9.

Reeds Spring reaches semifinal round for first time since 1980

Many of the teams playing in the state semifinals this weekend know all about this time of year. Defending state champions CBC, Smithville, St. Mary’s and East Buchanan still have their hopes alive to repeat.

But there’s one team that’s not used to playing at this time of the year.

Reeds Springs has advanced to the semifinal round of the state playoffs for the first time since 1980. The Wolves will host Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semifinal, and they lost that game,” Reeds Spring coach Andy McFarland told Ozarks Sports Zone. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams in the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”

Reeds Spring (10-2) is enjoying the program’s best season in memory. Two weeks ago, when the Wolves captured the Class 3 District 6 championship it marked their first district crown in 25 years.

Winners of six straight games, Reeds Spring has won more games in the past month and a half than any of the past three seasons. The Wolves' 10-2 record has matched their 10-2 campaigns in 2014 and 2015, but they fell short in the district title games in both those years.

