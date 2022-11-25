ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Santa Claus To Arrive by Antique Fire Engine!

Santa Claus will arrive for his annual visit at the Seekonk Little League Fields on Water Lane in Seekonk located behind the Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School on Sunday, December 11th from 11AM-2PM. Santa will be riding on the Seekonk Fire Museum Antique Engine #3 with his elves and helpers....
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

Heartbreaking News For Fans of Somerset’s Beloved Railway Cafe

Another amazing SouthCoast restaurant is closing their doors, though they hope its not forever. In a pre-Thanksgiving Facebook post from the Railway Cafe in Somerset, the beloved breakfast spot shared the very sad news that they would have to close their doors due to decision out of their hands. They...
SOMERSET, MA
mybackyardnews.com

GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”

ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant

FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

Black Friday customers kick off busiest shopping day of the year

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As the busiest shopping day of the year is here, dedicated Rhode Islanders returned for in-person shopping in Warwick. Some customers said the crowds are smaller than normal either from post-pandemic operations, inflation, or since online shopping has taken over. “This is a lot less....
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire

Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season

(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire

“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

For the love of your pet – Pet First Aid, CPR, Disaster Response classes

A Pet CPR & 1st Aid + Disaster Response will be held on Tuesday, November 29th from 6 – 9:30 PM at Torrey Enterprises | TeachUCPR, Washington Trust Business Center, 3280 Post Rd, Warwick. There are still available spots – but registration is required: Register Today. The course,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy