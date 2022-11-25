Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Related
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – Fairlawn Tree Lighting, activities, Santa in Pawtucket
TODAY, Sunday November 27, 2022, the city of Pawtucket, Mayor Donald R. Grebien and City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak will host the Annual Fairlawn Tree Lighting Ceremony at Nathanael Greene Elementary. Starting at 4:00PM, the Pawtucket Public Safety Department and Public Works Department will host a Touch-a-Truck event for families...
fallriverreporter.com
The Christmas season and roller coaster temps reminded us of when this happened in Bristol County
Remember when this happened in Bristol County two years ago?. Despite being in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, someone was still in the Christmas spirit in November of 2020. The North Attleboro Police Department had an interesting discovery and took to social media. “Looks like someone is getting into...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
reportertoday.com
Santa Claus To Arrive by Antique Fire Engine!
Santa Claus will arrive for his annual visit at the Seekonk Little League Fields on Water Lane in Seekonk located behind the Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School on Sunday, December 11th from 11AM-2PM. Santa will be riding on the Seekonk Fire Museum Antique Engine #3 with his elves and helpers....
Heartbreaking News For Fans of Somerset’s Beloved Railway Cafe
Another amazing SouthCoast restaurant is closing their doors, though they hope its not forever. In a pre-Thanksgiving Facebook post from the Railway Cafe in Somerset, the beloved breakfast spot shared the very sad news that they would have to close their doors due to decision out of their hands. They...
mybackyardnews.com
GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”
ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant
FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
ABC6.com
House fire in New Bedford displaces five adults, four children
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in a New Bedford multi-family home. Officials from New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started at about 5 a.m. at 14 Sidney St. Residents from the first-floor told firefighters...
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
ABC6.com
Black Friday customers kick off busiest shopping day of the year
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As the busiest shopping day of the year is here, dedicated Rhode Islanders returned for in-person shopping in Warwick. Some customers said the crowds are smaller than normal either from post-pandemic operations, inflation, or since online shopping has taken over. “This is a lot less....
Turnto10.com
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
Nine Residents Displaced In New Bedford Fire
Nine people were driven from their homes early Saturday morning when fire broke out in a three-story dwelling at 14 Sidney Street. According to a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters responded to the scene just after 5 am. First and second-floor tenants were already awakened thanks to...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
Nine tenants, 3 cats escape from multi-family fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Five adults, four children and three cats were displaced following a fire at a multi-family in New Bedford on Saturday morning, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. Shortly before 5 a.m., several 911 calls were made reporting a structure fire at 14...
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
rinewstoday.com
For the love of your pet – Pet First Aid, CPR, Disaster Response classes
A Pet CPR & 1st Aid + Disaster Response will be held on Tuesday, November 29th from 6 – 9:30 PM at Torrey Enterprises | TeachUCPR, Washington Trust Business Center, 3280 Post Rd, Warwick. There are still available spots – but registration is required: Register Today. The course,...
Comments / 0