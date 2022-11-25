ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
24/7 Wall St.

Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount

Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
Motley Fool

Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday

Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St futures slip on China COVID woes; Apple falls

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.
US News and World Report

Behind Foxconn’s China Woes: Mistrust, Miscommunication, COVID Curbs

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky. Tens of thousands of workers had fled the plant in central China in previous weeks...
CNBC

European markets choppy as China's Covid policy takes center stage

European markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. jumped more than 5% by afternoon trade, leading gains in the Asia-Pacific region alongside Chinese indexes, as Chinese health authorities encouraged the elderly to get vaccinated. There has been some speculation that some...
Observer

Apple Could Lose 6 Million iPhone Pro Units As China’s Covid Unrest Continues

Ongoing strikes and protests against extreme Covid restrictions at a major Apple factory in Zhengzhou, China is likely to result in a production shortfall of 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, Bloomberg reported today (Nov. 28), citing an anonymous source at the factory. The production hit is about 8...
tipranks.com

Apple is Down as China’s Unrest Could Lead to Fewer iPhone Production

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could experience a shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pro units this year due to the unrest at the Zhengzhou manufacturing hub in China. This manufacturing facility is operated by AAPL’s iPhone supplier, Foxconn. The Zhenghou Foxconn plant has been facing...
cheddar.com

Zero-COVID Protests Across China Send Ripples Into U.S. Markets

Protesters hold up blank white papers during a commemoration for victims of a recent Urumqi deadly fire at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s anti-virus controls after crowds in mainland cities called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Money

What Investors Should Do as Protests in China Rattle Global Markets

Investors are worried about China again. A swift uptick in Covid-19 cases has triggered a slew of new lockdowns and restrictions — a rapid reversal from the potential reopening that Chinese workers and global investors alike have been eagerly anticipating. Over the weekend, large-scale protests against China’s strict zero-Covid policy intensified in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy