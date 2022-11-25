Read full article on original website
'It's just part of Spokane:' Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane since...
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy winter weather
SPOAKNE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is preparing for winter weather tonight by preparing a Weather Alert Team. This team includes district leaders and officials from Durham School Services. At 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, Durham supervisors will start driving school bus routes on the north and south sides of...
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Chains required at Stevens Pass; other passes impacted by winter weather
As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, chains were required at Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, and traction tires advised at several other Cascade passes. You can follow the status of all mountain passes by clicking here.
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
Gonzaga women cruise past Maine 62-43, despite losing two players to injury
For all the highs and the lows of the last 10 days, the Gonzaga women are doing a pretty good job of staying grounded. Not that they have much choice. Monday began with the Zags’ first appearance in the Top 25 since the spring of 2021 and ended with an easy 62-43 win over Maine.
