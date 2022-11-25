Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

Read full article on original website
Paul
2d ago
But yet the exceptions to the law actually attack or commit attempted murder walk free because of bullying or discrimination. While it is not the smartest action to tell people there’s going to be trouble if they bring grief or violate your right the actual perpetrators doing thing’s receive no punishment
KCJJ
Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest
A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island accuse two of drug distribution/manufacturing near school
Police allege that a man and a woman from Rhode Island were distributing/manufacturing drugs near a school. According to police, 0n November 17th, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit along with Pawtucket Police K-9 Argo, executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street in the city of Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts authorities arrested 4, seize pills, 100 pounds of fentanyl worth over $2 million
BOSTON – Three men and a woman were ordered held on high bail amounts after being arraigned Wednesday in separate cases that resulted in the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. In Dorchester BMC, 33-year-old Rahelin Reynoso, 44-year-old Quenty Ogando, and...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Grandparents targeted by these fake callers
The Longmeadow Police Department is reporting another phone call attempt to get money from unsuspecting grandparents.
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Guns, Drugs Found During Portsmouth, NH Domestic Violence Call
A domestic violence call let to a drug arrest for Portsmouth Police Monday. During their investigation of the incident on Cutts Avenue that led to the arrest of Isreal Collazo, 28, of Portsmouth police learned he may have had a firearm and was possibly selling drugs in his residence. Collazo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal record.
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail
A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
Springfield man accused of flashing fake gun at Wilbraham Big Y
Wilbraham police arrested a Springfield man in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a presumed fake gun was pulled out during an argument at the Wilbraham Big Y parking lot. David Bushey Jr., 28, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a...
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
Holyoke Man Admits To Working With Violent Mexican Cartel Drug Ring: Feds
A Holyoke man pleaded guilty to helping a Mexican drug cartel distribute fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, federal authorities said. Police found drugs, money, body armor, and a stockpile of guns when they arrested him last year, officials added. Josue Rivera Rodriguez, 45, who goes by the nickname Bori, confessed last week...
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
Medford man facing charges for assault and battery with a weapon for incident at South Station
BOSTON — A Medford man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at South Station. According to MBTA police, officers responded to a call on Friday morning for a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male...
NECN
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
