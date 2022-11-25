ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Iranian protesters clash with government supporters at World Cup

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMplK_0jNS2vvj00
A woman holds a jersey with the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran at the age of 22, as she takes her place in the stands ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Protesters supporting and opposing the Iranian government clashed at a World Cup match on Friday as protests continue in the Middle Eastern country over the death of a woman in police custody in September.

Stadium security took flags and T-shirts supporting the protest movement and stopped other attendees from bringing Persian pre-revolutionary flags to Iran’s match against Wales in Qatar, its second of the World Cup tournament.

Pro-government fans also ripped flags out of the hands of protesters and shouted at fans wearing shirts with the slogan of the protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Protests have continued in Iran for the past two months after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after she was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country to protest her arrest and death, with female protesters at times cutting their hair or removing their hijab publicly.

Hundreds of protesters have reportedly been killed and thousands have been arrested.

Iran’s soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem at their first match on Monday, an apparent act of support for the protests. The team did sing the anthem at their Friday match.

Fans engaged in shouting matches while waiting in line, with anti-government protesters yelling “Woman, Life, Freedom” and pro-government fans yelling “The Islamic Republic.”

Groups of men supporting the government gathered around three women giving interviews about the protests, trying to disrupt the broadcasts.

Iran defeated Wales in its match, 2-0.

Iranian fans waved national flags after their team’s win, yelling “victory” to overshadow chants of Amini’s name.

A security guard confirmed that she had been given orders to take away anything except Iran’s flag, saying that was their instruction regardless of the country.

“Whether you’re talking about Iran or Qatar or any country, you are only allowed to bring in the normal flag,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
The Hill

The Hill

787K+
Followers
89K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy