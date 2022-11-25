Read full article on original website
Related
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
939theeagle.com
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
KOMU
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
Two injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CANCELS ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Jamiah K. Brooks of Malta Bend, for a missing person incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on November 22, 2022.
Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
One injured in 4 vehicle crash on Highway 10
Four vehicles were involved in an accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in Carroll county. The only person listed with an injury was one of the drivers, 54-year-old Michele Thompson of Norborne. She was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Thompson was driving...
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
Police search for suspect after early-morning shooting in Boone County
Boone County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
This story has been updated. BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at a Columbia residence earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri sees key offensive playmaker intending to enter transfer portal, per report
Missouri’s offense is set to lose a key playmaker with the news that WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported. Lovett was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC this season, and in fact he led the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards, and that yardage total was third in the SEC behind only Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.
Which bowl game might Mizzou football get?
The Missouri Tigers are bowl-bound after Friday's 29-27 thriller win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle Line Rivalry.
