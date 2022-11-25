An expertly executed volley from Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal through to the last 16 of the World Cup for only the second time in their history after a 2-1 success over a heartbroken Ecuador.With the Netherlands cruising to victory over Qatar to seal top spot in Group A across Doha, Senegal knew they had to win to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2002, where the winner of England’s group will lie in wait.At the start of the tournament, the withdrawal of all-time top goalscorer Sadio Mane was the moment many believed Senegal’s World...

