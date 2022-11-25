Read full article on original website
Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup
Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2. The star midfielder suffered an ankle injury during Brazil's opening match last week and will not recover in time to face Cameroon on Friday, the team doctor revealed.
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match
The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach Didier Deschamps might elect to sit some players in preparation of the next round. With six points and a plus-four goal differential, France is nearly assured of finishing atop Group D, barring a lopsided France loss or Australia victory in each side’s group stage finale.
Kalidou Koulibaly scores as Senegal overcome Ecuador to clinch World Cup last-16 berth
An expertly executed volley from Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal through to the last 16 of the World Cup for only the second time in their history after a 2-1 success over a heartbroken Ecuador.With the Netherlands cruising to victory over Qatar to seal top spot in Group A across Doha, Senegal knew they had to win to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2002, where the winner of England’s group will lie in wait.At the start of the tournament, the withdrawal of all-time top goalscorer Sadio Mane was the moment many believed Senegal’s World...
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador in the 70th minute with his first ever international goal. Senegal sent the ball into the box with a free kick, and the ball found Koulibaly on a deflection. The Chelsea defender then sent a right-footed shot beyond Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez’s reach.
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal. The play started with Dutch forward Memphis Depay taking a shot from the left corner. Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in its final group matchup. Gakpo received the ball outside the top of the box and quickly found...
Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands
In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group play after losing its first two games. The host nation returned to the pitch one final time on Tuesday against Netherlands, looking for points to conclude its World Cup debut on a high note.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
