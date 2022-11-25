ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin

Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
Salary-Streaming Platform Nine25 Secures AUD 2.25M via Crowdfunding Round

Salary streaming and budgeting platform, Nine25 recently announced the launch of its capital raise with Equitise, kicking off a $2.55 million raise as demand steadily increases from investors. Unlike other so-called “budgeting” platforms which say that they budget by creating dashboards and reporting, Nine25 notes that it is a “first...
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit

In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
Fintech Firm Thunes Launches Instant Payouts to 1B+ Weixin Users

Thunes, a global cross-border payments network, announced that it has partnered with Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent’s fintech arm, “becoming the first payment infrastructure partner connecting with it.”. This collaboration will “allow members of Thunes‘ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, giving them fast and easy...
Greenomy, Temenos to Simplify Banks’ EU Taxonomy Compliance

The partnership between the banking platform, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), and Greenomy’s, EU Taxonomy alignment SaaS solution, “expedites fully automated non-financial reporting and monitoring of the alignment of the bank’s assets in their banking book against their sustainability objectives.”. The implementation of EU Taxonomy (EUTax), the new legally...
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M

UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Digital Assets: Binance Explains How They Aim to Maintain Transparency on Wallets

Binance‘s management has answered a few follow-up questions from the community about “how funds and wallets are managed at Binance.”. Binance explains that it “holds all of its clients’ crypto-assets in segregated accounts which are identified separately from any accounts used to hold crypto-assets belonging to Binance.”
Web3 Payments Solution from Banking Circle Enables Asset-backed Stablecoin Settlements

With Banking Circle’s web3 payments solution, payments businesses and banks can process asset-backed stablecoin settlements “in the same way as fiat currencies, providing their customers with faster settlement and lower fees outside of traditional bank rails.”. Banking Circle‘s USDC stablecoins solution can be “utilized for payment acceptance, processing...
ESG Data Intelligence Firm Deepki Makes Key Appointments to Support Growth Plans

Deepki, the ESG data intelligence firm, has announced three senior hires who join its Leadership Committee “as it pursues its global growth strategy.”. Deepki claims it is the only company in the world “offering a fully populated ESG data intelligence platform to help commercial real estate investors, owners and managers improve the ESG performance of their real estate assets, and in the process enhance their value.”
Awaken Intelligence, an AI enhanced Software Developer, Raises £681K+ via Crowdcube

Awaken Intelligence, an AI or artificial intelligence-enhanced software, which helps contact centers to improve call time & customer satisfaction, analyzing conversations in 38 languages, has secured 123% (£681,501.18) of its £550,000 fundraising target from 190 investors with 1 day left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (at the time of writing), carried out via Crowdcube.
Monthly Volume of Funding Secured by P2P Platforms Tends to Rise in December, Report Reveals

The monthly volume of funding raised by P2P platforms traditionally “grows in December,” according to an update from Robo.cash, an online investment platform. Geographically, the Baltic countries “show the greatest stability over the year,” the team at Robocash writes in a blog post. Robocash platform specialists...
Marketplace Lender Prosper Releases Latest Performance Update

The team at Prosper notes that they’re sharing performance data from the Prosper Portfolio for October 2022. Highlights from the Prosper Performance Update – October 2022:. Dollar % of AA-B rated loan originations in October comprised approximately 63% of total loan originations, representing a 102 bps increase month-over-month.
Kraken to Allow Digital Asset Investors to Enhance Crypto Portfolios with Recurring Buys

The team at Kraken says you can keep calm and HODL on, because recurring buys are now available on the Kraken app. This new feature lets you “schedule your crypto purchases quickly and easily, which saves you time and can help ease the stress of timing the market.” Recurring buys also “make dollar-cost averaging a snap, so you can build your portfolio over time.”
Particle Wallet Introduces Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Solution

The full-stack Web3 infrastructure provider, Particle Network, has “gone live with the Alchemy Pay Onramp Solution for its wallet.”. The integration “means users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to seamlessly buy crypto and fund their Particle wallet.” Alchemy Pay’s payment gateway supports payments “with Visa and MasterCard in 173 nations, multiple domestic transfers, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.”
FTSE Russell Announces Digital Asset Index Series

FTSE Russell has announced the launch of FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series in partnership with Digital Asset Research (DAR). The series includes “investible” digital assets that cover eight indices from large to micro-cap and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference Price data.

