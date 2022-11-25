ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Most Property Tax Bills Likely to Drop Slightly

Most Bedford property owners can expect to pay a little less in real estate taxes this fiscal year. The Select Board Monday approved classifying commercial and industrial values at 175 percent. higher than residential, the final variable for what calculates to be a slight reduction in the tax. rate. According...
WHAV

Election Day was Weeks Ago, but State Law Keeps Haverhill and Area Towns at Work on Voting Results

Although Election Day was almost three weeks ago, the balloting season isn’t over until the Governor’s Council certifies 2022 results likely this Wednesday. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas and her office were still working up until last week on post-processing ballots that arrived over the weekend and the Monday before Election Day. She explains, by state law, these votes are not counted until after the election and are handled in a public session advertised in advance.
HAVERHILL, MA
homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
wgbh.org

Boston to weigh teenagers voting in local elections

Boston City Council is set to weigh legislation that, if approved, would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections for mayor, City Council and city-specific ballot questions. The measure comes before the council as the issue of lowered voting age gains national steam, mostly through the efforts of...
BOSTON, MA
The Web of ‘Bikeshedding’ and Social Media Polarization

Recently, I’ve been learning some unfortunate truths both about democracy and myself. When I moved to Bedford a few years ago, I had no experience with the hands-on style of democracy we practice here. I had voted in other towns, and had even done some low-level work on political campaigns, but I had never been part of a deliberative decision-making body such as Town Meeting. I didn’t speak in my first few meetings, but just knowing that I could was exhilarating. If I simply said, “Hold,” a town official would have to explain to me why the police needed new cars or some school should replace its boiler. Other citizens asked such questions, so presumably I could, too.
Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles

The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
BEDFORD, MA
Remember The Bedford Citizen on Giving Tuesday

The Bedford Citizen joins nonprofit news organizations from around the country in celebrating ethical, independent, and fact-based journalism like ours – and appeals to you to help raise the funds that make it all possible. Please remember The Bedford Citizen on this Giving Tuesday so that we may continue...
BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Panel Seeks Formal Reports on Lead, Energy at Hanscom Field

The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission is requesting a formal commitment from the Massachusetts Port Authority to address issues of potential lead contamination and renewable energy at the airport. Commission members at a virtual meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum to include the topics in the scope of the upcoming...
BEDFORD, MA
Agencies Want Aggressive Air Force Response to PFAS

State and federal environmental agencies contend that the U.S. Air Force isn’t doing enough to find and stop the source of PFAS chemicals that may be contaminating Bedford’s suspended indigenous water supply. The disagreement was acknowledged at last week’s annual meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board at Town...
BEDFORD, MA
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford

~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
BEDFORD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshires In Normal Drought Conditions

BOSTON — While the Commonwealth experienced an increase in precipitation over the previous month, there are regions of the state that continue to be impacted by long term drought conditions. Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card announced that Western Mass remains in a level 0 normal drought...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
