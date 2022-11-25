Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Most Property Tax Bills Likely to Drop Slightly
Most Bedford property owners can expect to pay a little less in real estate taxes this fiscal year. The Select Board Monday approved classifying commercial and industrial values at 175 percent. higher than residential, the final variable for what calculates to be a slight reduction in the tax. rate. According...
Election Day was Weeks Ago, but State Law Keeps Haverhill and Area Towns at Work on Voting Results
Although Election Day was almost three weeks ago, the balloting season isn’t over until the Governor’s Council certifies 2022 results likely this Wednesday. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas and her office were still working up until last week on post-processing ballots that arrived over the weekend and the Monday before Election Day. She explains, by state law, these votes are not counted until after the election and are handled in a public session advertised in advance.
homenewshere.com
Paint job draws Planning Board ire
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
wgbh.org
Boston to weigh teenagers voting in local elections
Boston City Council is set to weigh legislation that, if approved, would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections for mayor, City Council and city-specific ballot questions. The measure comes before the council as the issue of lowered voting age gains national steam, mostly through the efforts of...
Landers: Housing affordability crisis threat to city's growth, establishing roots
Worcester has a housing affordability crisis that is threatening the city’s impressive growth over the last decade and limiting the ability of people to establish roots in the community. In trying to deal with this crisis, the city administration has come up with a plan that will address the...
The Web of ‘Bikeshedding’ and Social Media Polarization
Recently, I’ve been learning some unfortunate truths both about democracy and myself. When I moved to Bedford a few years ago, I had no experience with the hands-on style of democracy we practice here. I had voted in other towns, and had even done some low-level work on political campaigns, but I had never been part of a deliberative decision-making body such as Town Meeting. I didn’t speak in my first few meetings, but just knowing that I could was exhilarating. If I simply said, “Hold,” a town official would have to explain to me why the police needed new cars or some school should replace its boiler. Other citizens asked such questions, so presumably I could, too.
Town Meeting Approves Overshadowed Articles
The Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14 was a record-breaker in attendance and length in response to intense public interest in the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension and, to a lesser degree, petitioner articles challenging the site for a new firehouse. Voters also approved several other articles on the warrant that...
Remember The Bedford Citizen on Giving Tuesday
The Bedford Citizen joins nonprofit news organizations from around the country in celebrating ethical, independent, and fact-based journalism like ours – and appeals to you to help raise the funds that make it all possible. Please remember The Bedford Citizen on this Giving Tuesday so that we may continue...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
NECN
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper Talks 5-Year Plan for District
The new Boston Public Schools superintendent has been on the job for two months now. Mary Skipper is the city's sixth super intendent in the last 10 years, but as she told NBC10 Boston's Jeff Saperstone, she plans to be in the position for the long haul. “I want to...
Panel Seeks Formal Reports on Lead, Energy at Hanscom Field
The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission is requesting a formal commitment from the Massachusetts Port Authority to address issues of potential lead contamination and renewable energy at the airport. Commission members at a virtual meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum to include the topics in the scope of the upcoming...
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Austin Prep announces Bedford Honors Students for the First Term of the 2022-2023 School Year
Austin Prep has announced the Bedford students on the school’s first term Honors List:. Honors: Julia Esler, Olivia Gedaminsky, Aidan Higson, Maria Jimenez, Wyatt Langway, Alex Quinn, Angelia Scott. Austin Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian Catholic school serving young men and women in grades 6-12 at its campus...
Agencies Want Aggressive Air Force Response to PFAS
State and federal environmental agencies contend that the U.S. Air Force isn’t doing enough to find and stop the source of PFAS chemicals that may be contaminating Bedford’s suspended indigenous water supply. The disagreement was acknowledged at last week’s annual meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board at Town...
Mass DEP Awards Recycling Grant to Bedford
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Bedford Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Bedford has been awarded $7,200 as part of the 2022 Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), a grant program administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and created under the Green Communities Act. The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the award...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
iBerkshires.com
Berkshires In Normal Drought Conditions
BOSTON — While the Commonwealth experienced an increase in precipitation over the previous month, there are regions of the state that continue to be impacted by long term drought conditions. Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card announced that Western Mass remains in a level 0 normal drought...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0