Read full article on original website
Related
Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic gave his body for his country, scoring the goal that advanced the United States in the World Cup while crashing into the goalkeeper. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal lifted the U.S. over Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. The American star was replaced at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital with dizziness and to receive an abdominal scan.
Boston Globe
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment...
Comments / 0