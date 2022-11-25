Read full article on original website
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
Bristol Press
Variety of holiday events happening in Bristol this Saturday
BRISTOL – A variety of holiday events have been announced throughout town this Saturday. The Bristol Garden Club will also have its "Holly Dolly" Boutique at the New England Carousel Museum at 95 Riverside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers will be able to purchase holiday items including swags, cemetery boxes, wreaths, ornaments and other items to brighten their homes. All proceeds benefit the Bristol Garden Club's nonprofit programs.
Bristol Press
Holiday Mini-Sale coming to Bristol Public, Manross libraries
BRISTOL – Visitors to Bristol Public Library and Manross Memorial Library this December will be able to shop for a variety of items as part of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library’s annual Holiday Mini-Sale. The mini sale will be running throughout the month of December in...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
granbydrummer.com
Connecticut Trolley Museum
Winterfest 2022 and the “Tunnel of Lights” will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Dec. 23. Additionally, the Museum will be open from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 for school vacation break. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport jolly guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing traditional Christmas Carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” ride one of the open cars that are lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. Additionally, the Museum will be teaming up with Campiti Adventures who will display holiday hologram short films to view while riding the rails and inside the Visitor Center. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person and all ticket sales must be made in advance at www.ct-trolley.org. Museum members receive half off admission.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting
With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
NHPR
'Lit up like Vegas': Stonington lobster trap tree celebrates New England fishing culture
Southeast Connecticut’s newest Christmas attraction has its roots in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Lisa Konicki was shopping in the Massachusetts seaside city in January 2020 when she noticed “this gigantic tree built out of lobster traps in the heart of downtown.”. “I fell in love with it,” said Konicki, a...
trumbulltimes.com
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites
TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday. The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night. The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun. The event featured food, holiday music, […]
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Mystic residents remember string of historic fires after Seaport Marine building burns to the ground
MYSTIC, Conn. — Mystic officials are investigating after a massive fire burned one of the Seaport Marine buildings to the ground Sunday night. The fire happened around 9P.M. near Washington and Cottrell streets, just south of the Main St. drawbridge. Mystic residents say their small town is known for...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
granbydrummer.com
Holcomb Farm preserved
Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford
Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Bristol Press
Christmas event in Plantsville next week will bring multiple road closures, police say
SOUTHINGTON – An annual Christmas event in town next week will cause a number of road closures, police have warned motorists. Police said the 2022 Christmas in the Village of Plantsville will take place on Dec. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., West Main...
Bristol Press
Albert Apruzzese
Albert Apruzzese, 83, of Bristol entered into eternal life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Al was born in Bristol on May 31, 1939, and was a son of the late Anthony and Frances (Florida) Apruzzese. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony Apruzzese, his daughter, Jessica Apruzzese, his brother, Edmund Apruzzese, and his sister, Anita Castolene. He is survived by a sister, Donna Coverty, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
