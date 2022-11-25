Winterfest 2022 and the “Tunnel of Lights” will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Dec. 23. Additionally, the Museum will be open from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 for school vacation break. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport jolly guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing traditional Christmas Carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” ride one of the open cars that are lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. Additionally, the Museum will be teaming up with Campiti Adventures who will display holiday hologram short films to view while riding the rails and inside the Visitor Center. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person and all ticket sales must be made in advance at www.ct-trolley.org. Museum members receive half off admission.

EAST WINDSOR, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO