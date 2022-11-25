ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Variety of holiday events happening in Bristol this Saturday

BRISTOL – A variety of holiday events have been announced throughout town this Saturday. The Bristol Garden Club will also have its "Holly Dolly" Boutique at the New England Carousel Museum at 95 Riverside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers will be able to purchase holiday items including swags, cemetery boxes, wreaths, ornaments and other items to brighten their homes. All proceeds benefit the Bristol Garden Club's nonprofit programs.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Holiday Mini-Sale coming to Bristol Public, Manross libraries

BRISTOL – Visitors to Bristol Public Library and Manross Memorial Library this December will be able to shop for a variety of items as part of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library’s annual Holiday Mini-Sale. The mini sale will be running throughout the month of December in...
BRISTOL, CT
granbydrummer.com

Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition

When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
GRANBY, CT
granbydrummer.com

Connecticut Trolley Museum

Winterfest 2022 and the “Tunnel of Lights” will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Dec. 23. Additionally, the Museum will be open from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 for school vacation break. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport jolly guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing traditional Christmas Carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” ride one of the open cars that are lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. Additionally, the Museum will be teaming up with Campiti Adventures who will display holiday hologram short films to view while riding the rails and inside the Visitor Center. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person and all ticket sales must be made in advance at www.ct-trolley.org. Museum members receive half off admission.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting

With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
BRANFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday. The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night. The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun. The event featured food, holiday music, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
granbydrummer.com

Holcomb Farm preserved

Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
GRANBY, CT
Bristol Press

Albert Apruzzese

Albert Apruzzese, 83, of Bristol entered into eternal life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Al was born in Bristol on May 31, 1939, and was a son of the late Anthony and Frances (Florida) Apruzzese. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony Apruzzese, his daughter, Jessica Apruzzese, his brother, Edmund Apruzzese, and his sister, Anita Castolene. He is survived by a sister, Donna Coverty, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
BRISTOL, CT

