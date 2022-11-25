ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Higher Ground Christian Church gives gifts in holiday season outreach

BRISTOL – With the end of Thanksgiving and the holiday season getting underway, members of Higher Ground Christian Church offered gifts for free to families as a way of sharing their good will towards others Saturday afternoon. Families lined up in their vehicles outside the 550 King Street church...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington American Legion hosting last comedy night of year

SOUTHINGTON – American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will host a comedy night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The show will be held starting at 7 p.m. at Kiltonic Post 72, located across from the town green at 64 Main St. It will be the Post’s last comedy night of the year. Proceeds will support the programs and services that the American Legion offers.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Holiday Mini-Sale coming to Bristol Public, Manross libraries

BRISTOL – Visitors to Bristol Public Library and Manross Memorial Library this December will be able to shop for a variety of items as part of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library’s annual Holiday Mini-Sale. The mini sale will be running throughout the month of December in...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs

Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Debra Sue Haines

Debra Sue Haines, 64, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday Nov. 18, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1958 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Richard Friemuth and Nellie (Holman) Hurlbert. Debra worked as a nail technician for various nail salons in the area, and is survived by her husband Fred Haines; her daughters Misty and her husband Andy Palaia, and Desiree Haines; her grandchildren Sophia and Lucas Palaia and Deacon Haines-Bear.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
Bristol Press

Ronald C. Messier

Ronald C. Messier died peacefully the morning of Nov. 23, 2022, five days short of his 76th birthday. He was born to Robert L. Messier and Mildred (Murphy) Messier. He graduated from Bristol Central HS and completed his bachelor's degree in finance at CCSU which lead him to a career later retiring from Bristol Hospital as Finance Director.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Elmer Wilfred Thibodeau

Elmer Wilfred Thibodeau, 84, of Bristol, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He was born on Oct. 10, 1938 in Van Buren, ME, son of the late Felix and Catherine (Thiverge) Thibodeau. Elmer was the loving husband of Donna (Carucci) Thibodeau for 61 years. He served our country in the US Army, and later worked at Marlin Rockwell in Plainville and the Town of Farmington for 25 years. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Children can wave to Santa, Mrs. Claus during event in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – Children will be able to wave to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Norton Park Dec. 7. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will circle Norton Park three times in festively decorated police cars and fire trucks on Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. Families will be able to watch and wave from the comfort of their vehicles and Santa’s elves will be handing out goodies for the kids.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Richard J. Lojewski

Richard J. Lojewski, 83, of Cheshire, former Terryville resident, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Bristol, son of the late Kasmir and Loretta (Kantorski) Lojewski. Prior to his retirement, Richard worked at the former OZ Gedney for 31 years. He was a member of the Terryville Fish and Game Club.
CHESHIRE, CT
granbydrummer.com

Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition

When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
GRANBY, CT

