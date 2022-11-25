Read full article on original website
Photos with Santa, gift giveaways and holiday performances coming to Berston Field House
FLINT, MI – Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, gifts for children of all ages and special holiday performances are just a few of the things you might see at the Flint Christmas Celebration this week. The celebration, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at...
Christmas on Main Street is coming to downtown Davison
DAVISON, MI - Christmas on Main Street is coming to downtown Davison this week. The parade is on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. The parade runs down Mill Street, to Main Street, ending at the intersection of Fourth Street and Davison Street. People will have the opportunity to the...
Winterfest is coming to downtown Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - Get ready Grand Blanc residents, because Winterfest 2022 is coming this week. On Thursday, Dec. 1, located on Grand Boulevard, the festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. The Grand Blanc Chamber, City of Grand Blanc DDA and the City of Grand Blanc have partnered together...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
Toy drive to benefit children hospitalized in Saginaw this holiday season
SAGINAW, MI — A toy drive to benefit Covenant Kids and hospitalized children this holiday season is underway, with donations being collected through Friday, Dec. 9, throughout Saginaw. The toy drive, a joint effort of Credit Unions Impact Saginaw and Alpha Media, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at select...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint
FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Flint United partners with children’s museum to design jerseys for one home game
FLINT, MI -- Designing a professional basketball jersey would look pretty good on a resume. One design from a uniform design event at the Flint Children’s Museum in partnership with Flint United will be featured at a home game this season. Children and families are invited to create custom...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
Local entrepreneurs set to gather for Flint Small Business Saturday
FLINT, MI - Some of the top entrepreneurs in the area will be under one roof on Saturday, Nov. 26. I’m Building Something Consulting, LLC will celebrate the 6th annual “Flint Small Business Saturday” at 460 West Atherton Rd. in Flint’s Word of Life Christian Church from noon to 5 p.m.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus
TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
Blood donations sought in Flint to diversify donor pool, combat Sickle Cell Disease
FLINT, MI - Sickle Cell Disease is an illness which affects more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and 20 million people worldwide – most of whom are of African descent. The American Red Cross Michigan Region is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N. Saginaw St., in Flint.
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
