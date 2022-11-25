ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Winterfest is coming to downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - Get ready Grand Blanc residents, because Winterfest 2022 is coming this week. On Thursday, Dec. 1, located on Grand Boulevard, the festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. The Grand Blanc Chamber, City of Grand Blanc DDA and the City of Grand Blanc have partnered together...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint

FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus

TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
TAYLOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
