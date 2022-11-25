ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

WNEM

Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty. Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Alleged St. Charles home invader stopped by armed civilians arraigned on 2 felonies

SAGINAW, MI — A St. Charles man has been charged with two felonies after armed civilians stopped him allegedly breaking into a home the morning after Thanksgiving. Toddell Boykins, 32, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. The former is a punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the damage property.
SAINT CHARLES, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Join the Turkey Trot on the Tridge Thanksgiving morning in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Midland’s annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge is back Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning. Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Tridge, participants will walk or run for one hour along the Chippewa Trail. Participants need not register, and admission is free. The event also offers an opportunity to give back to the community through a food drive.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man discovers he won $150,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize while getting ready for work

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County man said he was getting ready for work when he remembered to check his Powerball tickets. "I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion," Avery Williams said. "I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!"
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

