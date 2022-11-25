SAGINAW, MI — A St. Charles man has been charged with two felonies after armed civilians stopped him allegedly breaking into a home the morning after Thanksgiving. Toddell Boykins, 32, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. The former is a punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the damage property.

SAINT CHARLES, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO