Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Saginaw council to spend $5M on new behavioral health clinic in city
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will chip in $5 million for a new $15 million behavioral health clinic in the community. During a Monday, Nov. 28, meeting, the Saginaw City Council voted 7-1 to invest in the Saginaw-based clinic using part of the city’s $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus fund.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
WNEM
Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
WNEM
Former Genesee Co. clerk sentenced
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was sentenced Monday for his charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty. Gleason was charged in April, accused of attempting to intimidate an employee to create and backdate a marriage affidavit and license for a marriage he...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Genesee County (Genesee County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Genesee County. Around 4:50 p.m., the Davison Township resident arrived at the Irish Road exit of I-69 in a Ford Escape.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Dog found with severe throat wound in Shiawassee County
The injuries the dog has will require surgery to fix.
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, then going to school while police and civilians searched for the missing girl, has been found psychologically unfit for trial. Saginaw County Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on Monday, Nov. 28, found 14-year-old Jameion...
Alleged St. Charles home invader stopped by armed civilians arraigned on 2 felonies
SAGINAW, MI — A St. Charles man has been charged with two felonies after armed civilians stopped him allegedly breaking into a home the morning after Thanksgiving. Toddell Boykins, 32, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. The former is a punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, while the latter carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the damage property.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Saginaw Healthy Living Expo targets 50-and-older demographic for December event
SAGINAW, MI — Planners said they hope individuals 50 and older will participate in the Healthy Living Expo scheduled next month at the YMCA of Saginaw. Free and open to the public, the event will provide prizes, giveaways, guest speakers and free access to exercise classes, planners said. The...
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Join the Turkey Trot on the Tridge Thanksgiving morning in Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Midland’s annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge is back Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning. Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Tridge, participants will walk or run for one hour along the Chippewa Trail. Participants need not register, and admission is free. The event also offers an opportunity to give back to the community through a food drive.
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
Metro police investigating after elderly man hit, killed while getting mail in Genesee County
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating a pedestrian crash that left an 87-year-old man dead. Det. Greg Racosta said a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman was headed south on Elms Road, near Bristol Road, a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 when it hit the man while he was getting his mail.
fox2detroit.com
Man discovers he won $150,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize while getting ready for work
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County man said he was getting ready for work when he remembered to check his Powerball tickets. "I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion," Avery Williams said. "I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!"
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility
An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.
Saginaw council could spend more federal stimulus money Monday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw City Council will host another special meeting dedicated to considering projects that could receive funding via the city’s $52 million American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus. It’s the second of two meetings of the sort. The first meeting, last month, concluded with the...
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
The Saginaw News
