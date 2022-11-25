Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick went live Nov. 28 as a new limited-repeatable SBC for players to complete during the Black Friday: Road to the FIFA World Cup promotion. Year in Review Player Picks are frequent SBC releases in FIFA Ultimate Team letting players who might've missed out on an SBC or objective pack that card. Though, this particular SBC is likely aimed at players who are starting the game at this point in the year after Black Friday. Players who have been playing since retail release might end up skipping this SBC considering the player pool isn't that enticing.
Cyber Monday 2022 is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of FIFA 23. Here's a breakdown of the best FIFA 23 deals for Cyber Monday 2022. FIFA 23 Cyber Monday 2022 Deals. Multiple editions of FIFA 23 are on sale...
The item Heartsteel is currently set to receive balance changes in League of Legends' ARAM mode and will be taken a look at for Summoner's Rift. With preseason 2023 adding various new features and items to League of Legends, many players feel like some of these items are overpowered. One of the newest items added, a tank item named Heartsteel, is currently one of the best items in League of Legends. Heartsteel is a part of many high win rate builds, leaving many players to wonder if the item will be receiving a nerf in the future.
An Australian gambler has lost a small fortune on what appeared to be an absolute no-brainer of a result at the World Cup. The unnamed punter went all in on Japan after they earned a Shock of the Tournament contender against Germany in their opening game, while their Matchday 2 opponents Costa Rica had been on the receiving end of a 7-0 thumping by Spain last time out.
League of Legends has officially entered its preseason and with it comes new items for players to test out before Season 13. There are currently nine new and returning items that will allow players more flexibility in their builds. Some of these returning items are items currently in the game that have been reworked in some way, such as items losing their mythic status and instead becoming legendary items.
The latest expansion for the long-running MMO World of Warcraft is almost here. Below, we've listed the global release times for Dragonflight.
A new job listing at Riot Games has seemingly confirmed that Valorant will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has finally arrived, giving players new actions and content to explore. Here's how to dismount during the new Dragonriding action.
Overwatch 2's next hero is set to arrive in Season 2. Here are all of Ramattra's abilities detailed.
Guide to the Five-Star Pokemon GO raid featuring Ultra Beast Nihilego.
Season 2 of Overwatch 2 is fast approaching, and a new wave of content alongside a new version of the Battle Pass system will accompany its launch. So when does Season 1 end?. Blizzard has already begun announcing the features of Season 2, including a new map and the new tank hero Ramattra. A timeline of new trailers and updates was posted by Blizzard on Nov. 22, providing ample time for announcements to count down to the season's launch date. Notably, a content roadmap will be revealed on Nov. 29, likely to show Ramattra's abilities in action, plus gameplay updates.
Wondering if Overwatch 2's servers are down? Here's what you can do to check. While Overwatch 2 has only been live for nearly two months, many players have been reporting technical issues, ranging from problems with merging accounts to problems with the newly implemented SMS protection feature. Luckily, Blizzard has been steadfast in acknowledging any issues that arise. As Season 2 of Overwatch 2 is on its way, knowing what to do when servers are down may be helpful as more updates are launched.
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Wales captain Gareth Bale was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was hurt, it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson.
Striking Distance Studios' upcoming sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol is set to launch on Dec. 2, but will it be on Nintendo Switch?
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
Here's a breakdown of how to tune the M4 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1.
Wondering when the Season 1 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will end? No need to wonder any longer because we've got the info you need. Infinity Ward flipped the script this time around with the implementation of a non-linear battle pass. This approach has given players more flexibility in choosing which rewards to unlock as they progress through the battle pass. Call of Duty fans have been able to earn unique in-game items, new operators, and weapon builds through this battle pass.
